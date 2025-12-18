Lok Sabha Passes VB-G RAM G Bill Replacing MGNREGA, Amid Opposition Uproar
The Bill was passed amid sloganeering, with the government calling it reform and the Opposition alleging dilution of the Right to Work.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Bill) during the Winter Session of Parliament, triggering sharp political controversy over its impact on rural employment.
The Bill was passed amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition members and seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Government Defends New Bill
Replying to the Opposition charges, Union Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the renaming of MGNREGA and accused the Opposition of misrepresenting the Bill’s intent.
He said the government remained committed to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals through welfare schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, which he described as modern expressions of Gandhian philosophy.
Chouhan added that the new law addresses structural weaknesses in MGNREGA, by linking employment generation with durable asset creation, improved planning and stronger accountability mechanisms.
Opposition Protests
Opposition MPs protested the Bill, objecting to the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name and tearing copies of the legislation inside the House.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the move a “systematic murder” of the employment scheme and announced a nationwide agitation.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warned that the scheme would “gradually end”, once financial responsibility shifted to states. “This is a clever trick of increasing workdays from 100 to 125. When the burden falls on state governments, the scheme will collapse. This Bill is against the poor,” she said.
VB-G RAM G Bill Explained
The VB-G RAM G Bill increases the guaranteed employment entitlement to 125 days per rural household annually, and introduces a designated no-work period during peak sowing and harvesting seasons, to ensure adequate availability of farm labour. Workers are entitled to employment within 15 days of their application; failing which, the state will be required to provide a daily unemployment allowance.
Employment generation is integrated with infrastructure creation across four priority areas: Water security; core rural infrastructure; livelihood-related infrastructure; and climate-resilient works. All assets will be aggregated under the Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack, to enable coordinated planning and prevent fragmented projects.
The scheme shifts to a Centrally sponsored funding model, with a 60:40 Centre–state cost-sharing ratio, enhanced to 90:10 for northeastern and Himalayan states, and full Central funding for Union Territories without legislatures. The government said this approach strengthens cooperative federalism while maintaining national oversight.
Planning will be decentralised through Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans (village council plans), which will connect to the district, state, and national levels, through systems such as PM Gati Shakti (a government plan for integrated infrastructure).
The Bill mandates a modern digital governance framework that uses biometric authentication (fingerprint or facial scans), GPS-based monitoring (location tracking), real-time dashboards, and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to detect irregularities and prevent misuse.
The legislation establishes Central and state Grameen Rozgar Guarantee Councils (to monitor rural job guarantees), and national and state-level steering committees, to guide implementation and review performance. Gram Sabhas (village assemblies) will play a stronger role, by organising required social audits (public checks on progress) every six months. At the same time, Panchayati Raj Institutions (local self-government bodies) will implement at least half of the works with their own budget.
The Centre is authorised to investigate complaints, suspend funds in cases of serious issues, and enforce corrective action to ensure accountability.
