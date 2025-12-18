ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Passes VB-G RAM G Bill Replacing MGNREGA, Amid Opposition Uproar

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan replies during the debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Bill) during the Winter Session of Parliament, triggering sharp political controversy over its impact on rural employment.

The Bill was passed amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition members and seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Government Defends New Bill

Replying to the Opposition charges, Union Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the renaming of MGNREGA and accused the Opposition of misrepresenting the Bill’s intent.

He said the government remained committed to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals through welfare schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, which he described as modern expressions of Gandhian philosophy.

Chouhan added that the new law addresses structural weaknesses in MGNREGA, by linking employment generation with durable asset creation, improved planning and stronger accountability mechanisms.

Opposition Protests

Opposition MPs protested the Bill, objecting to the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name and tearing copies of the legislation inside the House.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the move a “systematic murder” of the employment scheme and announced a nationwide agitation.