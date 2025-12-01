ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Passes Resolution For Election Of Two House Members To IISc Bengaluru Council

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ravneet Singh Bittu during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday paved way for election of two members of the House to the council of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru by adopting a resolution moved by the government. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan moved the motion seeking election of two members of Lok Sabha to the council of the IISc, a premier institution imparting science education.

Amid protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories, Pradhan moved the resolution which was passed by a voice vote.