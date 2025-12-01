ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Passes Resolution For Election Of Two House Members To IISc Bengaluru Council

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan moved the motion amid protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

LOK SABHA
Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ravneet Singh Bittu during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday paved way for election of two members of the House to the council of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru by adopting a resolution moved by the government. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan moved the motion seeking election of two members of Lok Sabha to the council of the IISc, a premier institution imparting science education.

Amid protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories, Pradhan moved the resolution which was passed by a voice vote.

The IISc Council is a governing authority that plays a key role in the institute's administration and strategic development, focusing on strengthening infrastructure, capabilities, and global collaborations. The Council includes nominees from Central government, Karnataka government, Tata Trusts, UGC, AICTE, Association of Indian Universities and members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, among others.

Also Read

  1. LIVE Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS Adjourned For The Day Amid Ruckus Over SIR
  2. Parliament Panels Get More Time To Submit Reports On Insolvency, Jan Vishwas Provisions Bills

TAGGED:

MINISTER DHARMENDRA PRADHAN
IISC COUNCIL ELECTION
INDIAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE
PARLIAMENT WINTER SESSION
IISC BENGALURU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.