Lok Sabha Passes National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026
Bill seeks to make changes to the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962, with an aim to make funding for co-operatives faster and more flexible.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed in the Lok Sabha through a voice vote on Tuesday amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.
Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol introduced the Bill on behalf of Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. This Bill seeks to make changes to the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962, with an aim to make funding for co-operatives faster and more flexible.
This Bill seeks to expand the role of the NCDC, a statutory body under the Ministry of Cooperation that finances and promotes co-operative societies, in financing the cooperative sectors across the country. Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, urged the Opposition MPs to let the House run smoothly. However, the relentless protests continued.
Subsequently, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by voice vote, and the House was adjourned for the day. The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, was also passed in the Lok Sabha by voice vote amid relentless sloganeering. This Bill proposes to change the name of the state of Kerala to 'Keralam'.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill in the House even as Opposition MPs continued with their sloganeering, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's presence and statement over the police action against the NEET protesters on July 20.
Nityanand Rai and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition for not discussing the Bill to rename Kerala. "It is sad that even senior Congress leaders like K.C. Venugopal aren't going to speak on the Bill," Rijiju said. When the ruckus did not stop, the Bill was passed by voice vote without discussion.
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