ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Passes National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026

New Delhi: The National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed in the Lok Sabha through a voice vote on Tuesday amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol introduced the Bill on behalf of Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. This Bill seeks to make changes to the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962, with an aim to make funding for co-operatives faster and more flexible.

This Bill seeks to expand the role of the NCDC, a statutory body under the Ministry of Cooperation that finances and promotes co-operative societies, in financing the cooperative sectors across the country. Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, urged the Opposition MPs to let the House run smoothly. However, the relentless protests continued.