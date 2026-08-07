ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Clears MSME Development Amendment Bill Without Debate

A view of Lok Sabha proceedings during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed without a debate a bill that seeks to empower and tackle the issue of delayed payments faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), amid protests by opposition members.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has now been cleared by Parliament. It was passed in the Rajya Sabha on August 3. The Bill seeks to address the current challenges faced by the MSME sector by improving the administrative structure and facilitating payment mechanisms.

Provisions to deal with delayed payments to MSMEs by prescribing timelines to ensure faster adjudication of disputes, providing recovery of the settlement agreement, and addressing their liquidity issues are part of the Bill.

It also seeks to empower courts to order payment of at least 50 per cent of the awarded amount to MSME suppliers if the application to set aside an order is pending for more than six months.