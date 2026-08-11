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Lok Sabha Passes Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill 2026, Amid Opposition Protest

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, was passed in the Lok Sabha by voice vote on Tuesday amid relentless sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

This Bill proposes to change the name of the state of Kerala to Keralam. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill in the House even as Opposition MPs continued with their sloganeering, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's presence and statement over the police action against the NEET protesters on July 20.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, urged the Opposition MPs to let the House run smoothly. However, the din continued.

Nityanand Rai and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition for not discussing the Bill to rename Kerala. "It is sad that even senior Congress leaders like K.C. Venugopal aren't going to speak on the Bill," Rijiju said. When the ruckus did not stop, the Bill was passed by voice vote without discussion.