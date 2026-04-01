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Lok Sabha Passes Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to amend certain provisions in different laws for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further promote ease of doing business and living.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, was passed with a voice vote. The bill proposes to amend 784 provisions of 79 Central Acts administered by 23 ministries. It seeks to decriminalise 717 provisions and amend 67 provisions to facilitate ease of living.