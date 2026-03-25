ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Passes Finance Bill 2026 With 32 Govt Amendments

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill 2026, along with 32 government amendments. With the passage of the Finance Bill 2026, the Lok Sabha completed its part of the Budgetary approval process. The Upper House, Rajya Sabha, will now consider the Bill.

After the Rajya Sabha approves the Bill, the Budget process for 2026-27 will be complete. The Union Budget 2026-27 envisages a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore, an increase of 7.7 per cent over the current fiscal ending March 31.