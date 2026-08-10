ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Set Up Panel To Appoint Chiefs, Members Of Tribunals Without Debate

MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A bill to set up a commission to select chairpersons and members for various tribunals was passed in the Lok Sabha without a debate on Monday, amid the din of opposition protest.

According to the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, its key aim is to improve efficiency, ensure independence, transparency and uniformity in the qualification and appointment of chairpersons and members of various tribunals.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Bill amid noisy protests by opposition members seeking the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police crackdown on students during the July 20 protest here against the NEET paper leak.

When the Bill came up for consideration and passage, it was passed by a voice vote without a debate as the opposition protests drowned the House proceedings.

In brief remarks, Meghwal made it clear that the draft law does not change or alter the jurisdictions of the various tribunals but only makes the appointment process uniform. He said the Bill is a part of the "reform express" of the Modi government.