ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill With Tougher Jail Terms, Higher Fines

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha get adjourned following the protest by opposition MPs during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, by voice vote, aiming to crack down more strictly on paper leaks and organised examination fraud. The bill was approved amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition members during the Monsoon Session.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the bill on July 27, after the copies of the bill were circulated to members of Parliament on July 25.

The legislation seeks to strengthen the existing anti-paper leak law by increasing punishments and tightening provisions against organised cheating networks. It was brought amid the ongoing political row over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Replying to the debate in the House, Singh said the amendments reflected the government's commitment to making public examinations more transparent, credible and secure.

The Union Minister said the Central government had acted swiftly in the NEET paper leak case and was drawing on the experience of implementing the law since it came into force in 2024 to strengthen the legal framework.

Citing official data, the minister said 52 FIRs have been registered under the anti-paper leak law since 2024. He also claimed that suicides linked to paper leak incidents had declined in recent years, describing it as an encouraging sign of the law's impact.

Stringent penalties in amended law

The amended law significantly enhances penalties for those involved in examination fraud.