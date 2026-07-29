Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill With Tougher Jail Terms, Higher Fines
The law provides tougher punishments, faster investigations and special courts for examination fraud cases.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST|
Updated : July 29, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, by voice vote, aiming to crack down more strictly on paper leaks and organised examination fraud. The bill was approved amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition members during the Monsoon Session.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the bill on July 27, after the copies of the bill were circulated to members of Parliament on July 25.
The legislation seeks to strengthen the existing anti-paper leak law by increasing punishments and tightening provisions against organised cheating networks. It was brought amid the ongoing political row over the NEET paper leak controversy.
Replying to the debate in the House, Singh said the amendments reflected the government's commitment to making public examinations more transparent, credible and secure.
The Union Minister said the Central government had acted swiftly in the NEET paper leak case and was drawing on the experience of implementing the law since it came into force in 2024 to strengthen the legal framework.
Citing official data, the minister said 52 FIRs have been registered under the anti-paper leak law since 2024. He also claimed that suicides linked to paper leak incidents had declined in recent years, describing it as an encouraging sign of the law's impact.
Stringent penalties in amended law
The amended law significantly enhances penalties for those involved in examination fraud.
Individuals found guilty of paper leaks can now face up to 10 years' imprisonment and a Rs 50 lakh fine, while organised crime syndicates involved in such offences can be punished with seven to 10 years in jail and fines starting from Rs 10 crore.
Service providers found guilty of collusion will face stricter penalties, including higher fines and longer bans from conducting public examinations. Senior executives found complicit can also face imprisonment and hefty financial penalties.
The bill also introduces measures to speed up investigations and trials. Investigating agencies will be required to complete probes within 60 days, while states and Union Territories will establish special fast-track courts to hear such cases. These courts are expected to deliver verdicts within three months of a chargesheet being filed. It also allows authorities to attach and confiscate assets acquired through examination fraud.
The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 covers major national entrance and recruitment examinations, including UPSC, NEET, JEE, CUET and SSC.
It also provides for the use of advanced technologies such as AI-based proctoring, blockchain-backed question paper security and third-party security audits to strengthen the examination system.
During the debate, Jitendra Singh also criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying he lacked an understanding of parliamentary procedures and the functioning of the government.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day shortly after the passage of the Bill.
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