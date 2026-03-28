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BJP MP Raises Journalists' Safety Issue In Lok Sabha, Seeks Welfare Policy

MP Darshan Singh Chaudhary raises the issue of journalists' safety during Zero Hour in Parliament. ( ANI )

Narmadapuram: Hoshangabad-Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) Member of Parliament Darshan Singh Chaudhary of the BJP raised the issue of journalists' safety and accountability during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Friday. He stressed the need for stronger protections.

He said journalism is the fourth pillar of democracy, yet journalists continue to lack adequate safety measures and facilities, despite their crucial role in bridging the gap between the government and the public.

Calling journalists a strong link between governance and citizens, the Lok Sabha MP said they ensure accountability and raise awareness in society. However, those working in the field face multiple risks. He urged the government to formulate a comprehensive "Journalists' Safety and Welfare Policy".

The Hoshangabad-Narsinghpur MP suggested that the policy should include robust security arrangements at workplaces and during field reporting. He also demanded the restoration of a 50 per cent concession in railway travel for journalists.