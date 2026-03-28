BJP MP Raises Journalists' Safety Issue In Lok Sabha, Seeks Welfare Policy
Darshan Singh Chaudhary said, "When the pen is safe, the truth will emerge fearlessly and democracy will become stronger."
Published : March 28, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
Narmadapuram: Hoshangabad-Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) Member of Parliament Darshan Singh Chaudhary of the BJP raised the issue of journalists' safety and accountability during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Friday. He stressed the need for stronger protections.
He said journalism is the fourth pillar of democracy, yet journalists continue to lack adequate safety measures and facilities, despite their crucial role in bridging the gap between the government and the public.
Calling journalists a strong link between governance and citizens, the Lok Sabha MP said they ensure accountability and raise awareness in society. However, those working in the field face multiple risks. He urged the government to formulate a comprehensive "Journalists' Safety and Welfare Policy".
The Hoshangabad-Narsinghpur MP suggested that the policy should include robust security arrangements at workplaces and during field reporting. He also demanded the restoration of a 50 per cent concession in railway travel for journalists.
He proposed life and health insurance for journalists and their families, educational support for their children, and housing or plot allotment. He also recommended toll fee concessions on national and state highways.
"When the pen is safe, the truth will emerge fearlessly and democracy will become stronger," Chaudhary said, emphasising that journalists’ safety is directly linked to the strength of democracy.
He also raised concerns about misuse in the name of journalism, stressing the need to protect honest journalists while taking strict action against those involved in blackmailing or unethical practices.
Chaudhary called for government cooperation with states to build a transparent, accountable system that upholds journalism's dignity and strengthens democracy.
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