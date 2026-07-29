ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Grants Extension To Panel On One Nation One Election Till Winter Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 29, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: A joint committee of Parliament examining a bill to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was on Wednesday granted a fresh extension till the end of the Winter session.

Committee chairman PP Chaudhary moved a resolution seeking extension of the deadline for submission of the Committee's report till the first day of the last week of the Winter Session. The resolution was passed by voice vote. Winter Session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November and concludes ahead of Christmas.