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Lok Sabha Grants Extension To Panel On One Nation One Election Till Winter Session

The Committee has been conducting nationwide consultations on the proposed rollout of simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies by 2029.

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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 29, 2026 (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST

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New Delhi: A joint committee of Parliament examining a bill to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was on Wednesday granted a fresh extension till the end of the Winter session.

Committee chairman PP Chaudhary moved a resolution seeking extension of the deadline for submission of the Committee's report till the first day of the last week of the Winter Session. The resolution was passed by voice vote. Winter Session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November and concludes ahead of Christmas.

The 41-member Committee is examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 to implement the One Nation One Election framework. The Committee has been conducting nationwide consultations on the proposed rollout of simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies by 2029.

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LOK SABHA GRANTS EXTENSION
PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION
PARLIAMENT SESSION
LOK SABHA

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