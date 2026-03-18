ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Extends Tenure Of 'One Nation One Election' Committee Till Monsoon Session

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday extended the tenure for the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the 'One Nation, One Election Bill', allowing the committee to submit its findings by the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session in 2026.

The motion was moved by PP Chaudhary, Chairman of the One Nation, One Election Panel. He requested the House to allow the JPC more time to present the report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

"That this House do extend time for the presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the 'Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment ) Bill, 2024' up to the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session, 2026", PP Chaudhary moved the motion.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024. The bills were sent to the Joint Committee of both Houses for further examination. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is linked to the proposed reform popularly known as "One Nation, One Election," which seeks to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is also part of the broader framework aimed at facilitating the implementation of simultaneous elections across the country.