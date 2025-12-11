ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Extends Tenure Of Committee Examining 'One Nation, One Election' Bills

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday extended the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining bills that seek to introduce simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, also refered to as 'One Nation, One Election' bills.

Committee Chairman P P Chaudhary moved the motion seeking extension of the tenure of the Joint Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, up to the first day of the last week of the 2026 Budget session.

The Lok Sabha adopted the motion by a voice vote. The committee has met constitutional experts, economists, Law Commission Chairman Dinesh Maheshwari, among others, since it was constituted last December.

On Wednesday, Senor Advocate and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal presented his views to the JPC where he emphasised that rights of states should be given due prominence.