Lok Sabha Extends Tenure Of Committee Examining 'One Nation, One Election' Bills
The extension of the tenure covers the Joint Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday extended the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining bills that seek to introduce simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, also refered to as 'One Nation, One Election' bills.
Committee Chairman P P Chaudhary moved the motion seeking extension of the tenure of the Joint Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, up to the first day of the last week of the 2026 Budget session.
The Lok Sabha adopted the motion by a voice vote. The committee has met constitutional experts, economists, Law Commission Chairman Dinesh Maheshwari, among others, since it was constituted last December.
On Wednesday, Senor Advocate and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal presented his views to the JPC where he emphasised that rights of states should be given due prominence.
BJP MP PP Chaudhary, who is Chairman of the JPC, as per ANI, said there was good and constructive discussion during the meeting. The next meeting of the Committee will take place on December 17.
"The report has not been prepared yet, we have to listen to a lot of stakeholders, because it is about 'One Nation One Election', because it is such a big election reform, everyone should be heard. We have given an application for extension. Every (JPC) member is working in the interest of the nation," Chaudhary said.
In September, the JPC hosted top economists including Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Surjit Bhalla, and Arvind Rajgarhia and the discussions centred on potential GDP gains of 1.6%—worth up to Rs 7 lakh crore—if elections are synchronised. The JPC has so far held at least 14 sittings and field visits across states. More expert consultations are planned for 2026 before a final blueprint is tabled.
