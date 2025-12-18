ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Concludes Discussion On G RAM G Bill

The proceedings of the House underway in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday ( Sansad TV )

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha, in the wee hours of Thursday, completed the discussion on the new rural jobs bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREG Act.

The discussion on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, concluded past midnight on Wednesday and saw the participation of 98 members. The Lok Sabha adjourned at 1:35 AM. Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

Opposition members pressed for the bill to be referred to the standing committee for scrutiny. Congress leader KC Venugopal told reporters that the SHANTI Bill and the bill to replace MGNREGA should have been sent to the Standing Committee.

"This important legislation has to be thoroughly examined. That is why we are asking that it be sent to the standing committees. What is wrong with it?... The government did not want to have an in-depth discussion of these two major issues, which have far-reaching implications. Nuclear power will affect all common people in India, especially those living near the plants.... Number two, with MGNREGA, basically, crores of employers and workers are going to be affected very poorly," he said.