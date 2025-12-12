ETV Bharat / bharat

LS: BJP's Anurag Thakur Accuses DMK-Led TN Govt Of 'Crushing' Sentiments Of Hindus

BJP MP Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Friday accused the Tamil Nadu government of contempt of court for cane-charging Hindu devotees taking out a procession at Thiruparankundram temple near Madurai. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Thakur accused the DMK-led government of "crushing" the sentiments of Hindus and resorting to appeasement politics, leading to strong protests from DMK members, with some trooping into the Well of the House.

He said the Madras High Court had given a verdict in favour of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram near Madurai, but the Tamil Nadu government ordered lathi-charge on the devotees, who were moving towards the temple. Thakur said that despite the court order, Hindu devotees were not allowed to light the Karthigai Deepam.

"One state has become anti-Sanatan Dharma and ministers are making anti-Hindu statements," he said.

Congress member K C Venugopal demanded that the government issue a commemorative coin and a postage stamp to mark 100 years of the meeting of Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri in 1925.

"Gandhi ji travelled to Sivagiri during the Vaikom Satyagraha—a struggle against caste discrimination. There, he met Sree Narayana Guru, who had already shaken the foundations of caste inequality with the message, 'One Caste, One Religion, One God'," Venugopal said.