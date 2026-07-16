ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Admits Resolution Opposing Ordinance To Hike Number Of SC Judges

New Delhi: The government is set to bring a bill in the Monsoon session of Parliament to replace an ordinance which increased the number of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38, including the chief justice of India. The Lok Sabha has admitted a statutory resolution by opposition members opposing the ordinance, a House bulletin said on Wednesday.

According to procedure, if a bill is brought to replace an ordinance, opposition members move a statutory resolution opposing the ordinance. The ordinance is an executive power exercised by the government to frame laws in exigencies when Parliament is not in session.

The resolution states that "This House disapproves of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026..."

"An ordinance has a life of six months but once a session commences, the ordinance has to be passed by Parliament into a law within six weeks or 42 days else it lapses," said former Union law secretary P K Malhotra.

In May, the Union Cabinet had cleared a bill to increase the sanctioned strength of top court, but soon thereafter the government brought an ordinance. After the ordinance, five judges were appointed to the apex court based on upgraded sanctioned strength.