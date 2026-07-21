Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day Due To Relentless Protests By Opposition
This was the second day of the Monsoon Session, and on both days there was almost no business due to the opposition protest.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the second day on Tuesday as opposition members protested seeking discussion on the NEET paper leak, the CJP protest and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The House was adjourned for the day after witnessing two repeated disruptions. As soon as the House took up the first question at 11 am, opposition members started raising slogans on the NEET paper leak and police baton-charge on protesting students.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured the members that they will get to raise their issues as per rules. However, when the protesting members did not relent, Birla adjourned the House.
Later, as soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon, the opposition members started raising slogans. Ministers laid parliamentary documents amid the din. As repeated request by the Chair to the opposition members to return to their seats failed to elicit a positive response, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.
When the House met again, the protests and sloganeering by the opposition continued. Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings.
However, the appeal was ignored by the opposition members, leading to the chair announcing adjournment of the House for the day. This was the second day of the Monsoon Session and on both days there was almost no business due to the opposition protest.
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