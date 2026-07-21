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Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day Due To Relentless Protests By Opposition

Opposition MPs shout slogans in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday ( IANS/Sansad TV )

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the second day on Tuesday as opposition members protested seeking discussion on the NEET paper leak, the CJP protest and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The House was adjourned for the day after witnessing two repeated disruptions. As soon as the House took up the first question at 11 am, opposition members started raising slogans on the NEET paper leak and police baton-charge on protesting students.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured the members that they will get to raise their issues as per rules. However, when the protesting members did not relent, Birla adjourned the House.