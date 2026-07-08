ETV Bharat / bharat

Loco Staff To Learn Signalling Principals With Hands-On Demonstrations Of Physical Working Models

New Delhi: Beyond classroom lectures and theoretical instructions, loco pilots will now learn signalling principles through hands-on demonstrations with physical working models of the Automatic Signalling System.

By bringing complex concepts to life, the models enable the loco pilots to better understand signal aspects, track occupancy, route setting, and train movements in an interactive and practical manner, making learning more intuitive and effective. Complementing this initiative is the introduction of interactive route videography covering both day and night conditions.

Captured from the loco pilot's perspective, the high-quality videos offer realistic visual familiarisation with railway routes before actual operations.

As they traverse the route virtually, loco pilots can identify signals, speed restrictions, gradients, curves, level crossings, stations, and other critical landmarks under varying visibility conditions. The immersive learning experience not only reinforces route knowledge but also enhances situational awareness, confidence, and operational preparedness.

Speaking on the importance of practical route learning, Ram Sharan, Central President of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, "Loco Pilots (LPs) and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) use technology-driven learning tools to familiarise themselves with their routes. This forms an important part of their professional training and helps them understand the operational characteristics of the sections they work on."

He, however, stressed that technology can only supplement, not replace, real-world experience. "While LPs and ALPs can study the route, gradients, signals, and operating conditions from the starting point to the destination through digital tools, actual driving experience is what prepares them to handle real-life challenges. Conditions on the ground are often very different from what is learnt online."