Loco Staff To Learn Signalling Principals With Hands-On Demonstrations Of Physical Working Models
The models enable LPs and ALPs to better understand signal aspects, track occupancy, route setting, and train movements interactively and practically.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Beyond classroom lectures and theoretical instructions, loco pilots will now learn signalling principles through hands-on demonstrations with physical working models of the Automatic Signalling System.
By bringing complex concepts to life, the models enable the loco pilots to better understand signal aspects, track occupancy, route setting, and train movements in an interactive and practical manner, making learning more intuitive and effective. Complementing this initiative is the introduction of interactive route videography covering both day and night conditions.
Captured from the loco pilot's perspective, the high-quality videos offer realistic visual familiarisation with railway routes before actual operations.
As they traverse the route virtually, loco pilots can identify signals, speed restrictions, gradients, curves, level crossings, stations, and other critical landmarks under varying visibility conditions. The immersive learning experience not only reinforces route knowledge but also enhances situational awareness, confidence, and operational preparedness.
Speaking on the importance of practical route learning, Ram Sharan, Central President of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, "Loco Pilots (LPs) and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) use technology-driven learning tools to familiarise themselves with their routes. This forms an important part of their professional training and helps them understand the operational characteristics of the sections they work on."
He, however, stressed that technology can only supplement, not replace, real-world experience. "While LPs and ALPs can study the route, gradients, signals, and operating conditions from the starting point to the destination through digital tools, actual driving experience is what prepares them to handle real-life challenges. Conditions on the ground are often very different from what is learnt online."
Explaining further, he said, "For instance, braking performance varies from train to train. While some trains have nearly 100 per cent braking efficiency, others may have only 85 to 90 per cent. In such situations, the loco pilot has to rely on experience and judgement to operate the train safely. Similarly, adverse weather conditions such as heavy rain or strong winds demand practical skills and quick decision-making that can only be developed through hands-on experience."
Sharing his experience, PK Sharma, a loco pilot, told ETV Bharat, "Technology-based learning facilities are currently available only at a limited number of crew lobbies. As a result, loco pilots still have to undertake physical route learning—typically involving three days (one night or two days) of travel—to gain a proper understanding of the route's geographical and operational characteristics."
He emphasised that practical exposure remains indispensable. "A loco pilot develops a much better understanding of a route through firsthand experience. Digital learning tools are useful for familiarising us with the geography and basic route profile, but they cannot replicate real-time operating conditions. On the footplate, a loco pilot must respond to actual situations as they arise, and that judgment comes only through practical experience."
For a loco pilot, every journey is a test of knowledge, alertness, and judgement. Every signal, landmark, gradient, and station passed along the route carries operational significance, demanding constant attention to ensure the safe and efficient movement of trains. While experience remains the greatest teacher, continuous learning and practical training are equally essential in preparing loco pilots for the challenges of modern railway operations.
Keeping the loco pilot at the heart of its training philosophy, the division has introduced a range of innovative learning initiatives designed to make route familiarisation more practical, engaging, and effective. Among the most notable is the installation of physical working models of the Automatic Signalling System at crew lobbies. For the loco pilot, every opportunity to learn translates into better preparedness on the footplate, ensuring that every journey is undertaken with greater awareness, precision, and confidence.
Highlighting the initiative, a senior railway official said, "Interactive touch panels have been installed at crew lobbies to make learning more accessible and engaging for loco pilots. These digital platforms support day-to-day learning, facilitate counselling sessions, and provide quick access to essential operational information. By bringing training resources closer to the crew, the initiative aims to create a more interactive, user-friendly, and continuous learning environment."
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