Loco Staff Miffed Over Initial Report Of Bilaspur Train Crash
All India Loco Running Staff Association president Ram Sharan said he wrote a letter to the railway authorities expressing displeasure over the initial report.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Several loco running staff are miffed over the initial report of the Bilaspur train accident in the South East Central Railway, in which eight persons lost their lives. Several were injured, as the members insisted that authorities should wait for the Commissioner of Railway Safety's (CRS) final report on the matter, which will clarify the reason for the accident.
The initial findings have been made public, which said that the crew of the train (MEMU) failed to control the train at the danger signal and collided with the rear brake van of the train.
For the accident, the crew of MEMU were held responsible as they could not control the train at the right time and right position before the danger signal and faltered.
Annoyed over the initial report, SK Pandhi, general secretary, Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation, said, “Any opinion or observation by the railway department just after the accident should be submitted to the Commissioner of Railway Safety for confirmation for his further inquiry. But the initial observation has been made public now.”
He continued, “The railway officials have made it a practice to blame loco staff for any accident, which is not good. As per the Railway Act, it is mentioned that after an accident, CRS would conduct a probe, but the officials have started putting responsibility on railway staff for untoward incidents. The railway’s internal inquiries are not for the public domain; these are only for on-the-spot observations. In any accident where loss of life is reported that comes under investigation of CRS, where nobody can speak on it."
Showing his displeasure with initial reports made public before the CRS probe, Ram Sharan, central president of All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), said, “The association has already opposed the imaginary case study and passed the judgment on it. We have written a letter to the railway authority regarding it and expressed our displeasure over the case study without a fact-finding report.”
Expressing a similar view, VK Tiwari, zonal secretary, AILRSA, said, “The association has raised objections over a decision of a senior official which was given on the same day in the evening without fact-finding or CRS report. In fact, the decision was given by another division official, following which the association has written a letter to the authority.”
Notably, as per the joint finding report regarding the accident of Train No 68733 that occurred on Tuesday, the cause of the accident has been mentioned as the crew of the train failed to control the train at danger signal no AJ-5 and collided with the rear Brake Van of the train.
“Crew of train 68733 (MEMU Local) are held responsible for not controlling the train at the right time and right position before the danger signal and committed SPAD case,” the joint finding report states.
