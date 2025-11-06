ETV Bharat / bharat

Loco Staff Miffed Over Initial Report Of Bilaspur Train Crash

New Delhi: Several loco running staff are miffed over the initial report of the Bilaspur train accident in the South East Central Railway, in which eight persons lost their lives. Several were injured, as the members insisted that authorities should wait for the Commissioner of Railway Safety's (CRS) final report on the matter, which will clarify the reason for the accident.

The initial findings have been made public, which said that the crew of the train (MEMU) failed to control the train at the danger signal and collided with the rear brake van of the train.

For the accident, the crew of MEMU were held responsible as they could not control the train at the right time and right position before the danger signal and faltered.

Annoyed over the initial report, SK Pandhi, general secretary, Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation, said, “Any opinion or observation by the railway department just after the accident should be submitted to the Commissioner of Railway Safety for confirmation for his further inquiry. But the initial observation has been made public now.”

He continued, “The railway officials have made it a practice to blame loco staff for any accident, which is not good. As per the Railway Act, it is mentioned that after an accident, CRS would conduct a probe, but the officials have started putting responsibility on railway staff for untoward incidents. The railway’s internal inquiries are not for the public domain; these are only for on-the-spot observations. In any accident where loss of life is reported that comes under investigation of CRS, where nobody can speak on it."