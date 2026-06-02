ETV Bharat / bharat

Loco Running Staff Seek Immediate Fulfilment Of Long-Pending Demands

New Delhi: Loco Running Staff, who play a vital role in ensuring safe train operation and form the backbone of the railway system, are aggrieved by several unresolved issues despite making representations to the Railway Board on several occasions.

Highlighting the issues, the Loco Pilots said the unresolved demands include providing additional break time, supplying essential loco tools along with detonators in locomotives, implementing cab signalling systems, removing CVVRS cameras from inside locomotive cabs as recommended by the High Power Committee (HPC), standardising cab design, and providing lavatory facilities in locomotives.

Loco pilots have long demanded basic facilities such as lavatories and air-conditioning in locomotives, but these demands have not yet been fully met. Similarly, issues related to loco tool kits and the implementation of Fog Safety Device (FSD) devices remain unresolved, a Loco Pilot in the Northern Zone told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.

"We have been meeting Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) from different states to raise our grievances. This outreach campaign will continue until July 17. The elected representatives have assured that they will take up our demands with the authorities concerned to help resolve them," Ram Raj Bhagat, President of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat.

Extra Break Time

The Loco Running Staff seek implementation of Article 8 of ILO Convention C-001, ratified by India, which provides for a defined time interval during duty hours for taking meals and attending to calls of nature. Loco Running Staff perform safety-critical duties and are often required to remain continuously on duty for extended periods, frequently exceeding 10 hours at a stretch. Despite the demanding nature of their work, there is presently no provision for a defined break or scheduled interval. "As human beings, we require reasonable opportunities for meals, hydration, and attending to nature's calls to maintain health, dignity, and alertness. Denial of such facilities not only affects employee well-being but may also have implications for operational safety, as sustained concentration is essential for safe train operations," a loco pilot said.