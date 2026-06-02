Loco Running Staff Seek Immediate Fulfilment Of Long-Pending Demands
Loco pilots have started an outreach campaign where they will meet MPs and MLAs to request them to raise their issues with concerned authorities
Published : June 2, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Loco Running Staff, who play a vital role in ensuring safe train operation and form the backbone of the railway system, are aggrieved by several unresolved issues despite making representations to the Railway Board on several occasions.
Highlighting the issues, the Loco Pilots said the unresolved demands include providing additional break time, supplying essential loco tools along with detonators in locomotives, implementing cab signalling systems, removing CVVRS cameras from inside locomotive cabs as recommended by the High Power Committee (HPC), standardising cab design, and providing lavatory facilities in locomotives.
Loco pilots have long demanded basic facilities such as lavatories and air-conditioning in locomotives, but these demands have not yet been fully met. Similarly, issues related to loco tool kits and the implementation of Fog Safety Device (FSD) devices remain unresolved, a Loco Pilot in the Northern Zone told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.
"We have been meeting Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) from different states to raise our grievances. This outreach campaign will continue until July 17. The elected representatives have assured that they will take up our demands with the authorities concerned to help resolve them," Ram Raj Bhagat, President of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat.
Extra Break Time
The Loco Running Staff seek implementation of Article 8 of ILO Convention C-001, ratified by India, which provides for a defined time interval during duty hours for taking meals and attending to calls of nature. Loco Running Staff perform safety-critical duties and are often required to remain continuously on duty for extended periods, frequently exceeding 10 hours at a stretch. Despite the demanding nature of their work, there is presently no provision for a defined break or scheduled interval. "As human beings, we require reasonable opportunities for meals, hydration, and attending to nature's calls to maintain health, dignity, and alertness. Denial of such facilities not only affects employee well-being but may also have implications for operational safety, as sustained concentration is essential for safe train operations," a loco pilot said.
Provisions of Loco Tools with Detonators in Locomotive: The tools earlier available with Loco Running Staff were surrendered according to Railway Board instructions, with the understanding that the required tools would be provided in dedicated tool boxes fitted in locomotives, EMUs, and DMUs.
Following repeated representations from recognised associations, the Railway Board, RDSO, and other competent authorities issued instructions for providing tool boxes along with the necessary tools in locomotives/EMU/DMU units. While tool boxes have been provided in many cases, essential tools are not being kept inside them, rendering the facility ineffective and defeating the purpose of the instructions issued by the competent authorities. The absence of the prescribed tools causes inconvenience to Loco Running Staff during operational requirements and may adversely affect efficient train operations.
Loco Pilots' Demands
- Provide cab signalling arrangement in all engine driver desks to remind the crew of the aspect of the signal already passed. Loco pilots are governed by signals already passed rather than signals in front. Many accident enquiries revealed that unusual occurrences immediately after passing a signal at caution distract the concentration of loco pilots on the aspect of the signal already passed, leading to overshooting the signal ahead.
- Like Vigilance Control Devices (VCDs), FSDs should be installed in the loco cab. This way, manpower required for issuing and charging can be saved, and the extra burden on Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) for carrying can be stopped.
- A lavatory in the locomotive is very necessary to maintain train punctuality, dignity, and health of the loco pilots especially as railways are engaging a large number of women loco pilots. Non availability of a lavatory shows neglect of the HPC (2012) recommendation, especially when operating trains like Rajdhani and Vande Bharat.
- Remove Crew Voice and Video Recording System (CVVRS) cameras from inside the engine room, and fitted facing the track, signal, and Overhead Equipment (OHE). CVVRS is now mostly utilised as a tool to punish LPs and ALPs, which goes against the ethics of CVVRS.
- Reduce instructions for excessive horn use, which causes hearing loss. Exposure to high-decibel horns (110-140 dB) can lead to partial or permanent hearing damage, mental fatigue, stress and irritability, loss of concentration, sleep disruption, long-term health issues, and a higher risk of accidents.
- Providing functional air-conditioning systems in locomotive cabs, especially with the onset of the summer season and prevailing heat-wave conditions, has become a matter of urgent necessity. However, ACs have not yet been provided in all locomotives. Furthermore, in a significant number of locomotives where ACs have been installed, the systems are either non-functional or not operating efficiently due to inadequate maintenance. Loco Running Staff are required to perform safety-critical duties for prolonged periods under extremely challenging working conditions. During peak summer months, the temperature inside locomotive cabs often exceeds 45°C to 50°C, exposing crew members to severe heat stress, dehydration, fatigue, and discomfort. Such conditions adversely affect the health, well-being, and alertness of Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots, whose sustained concentration is essential for ensuring safe train operations.
Government’s Response
The Ministry of Railways has stated that grievances and representations received from employees are examined carefully and that necessary action is taken to address genuine issues. Complaints submitted by Loco Pilots are reviewed regularly, and feedback is provided to the concerned staff. It further highlighted that the rates of Kilometreage Allowance (KMA) and Allowance in Lieu of Kilometreage (ALK) for running staff were enhanced with effect from January 1, 2024, following the increase of Dearness Allowance to 50 per cent. Regarding working hours, the duty hours of Loco Pilots are regulated under the Hours of Employment Rules (HOER), which prescribe 104 hours of work in a fortnight for loco running staff. It maintained that running hours are closely monitored and generally adhered to, except in operational exigencies. The quality and hygiene of food and other amenities provided in Running Rooms are regularly inspected by senior officials. Several initiatives have been undertaken to improve working conditions and ensure adequate rest for loco running staff, the Ministry of Railways earlier said.