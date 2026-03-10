ETV Bharat / bharat

Loco Pilots To Take To Streets Against Stressful Work Environment, Long-Pending Issues

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: With no resolution to their long-pending concerns, Indian Railways loco pilots are set to launch a protest against unsafe infrastructure, excessive administrative pressure, stressful work environment, long working hours that impact their health and family life, and non-fulfillment of enhanced kilometre allowance.

Loco pilots said they will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 27 over a series of demands.

Highlighting their plight, Ram Sharan, central president of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat that the working conditions of loco pilots remain extremely challenging. “Loco Pilots are frequently compelled to work far beyond the prescribed duty norm of nine hours plus one hour. The situation becomes even more difficult when trains run several hours late, forcing drivers to remain on duty for extended periods. Such prolonged working hours, significantly increase stress levels among train drivers and take a toll on their physical and mental well-being,” he said.

Expressing frustration over the prevailing conditions, a loco pilot (goods) on condition of anonymity told ETV Bharat that the situation for train drivers has become extremely difficult. “Loco pilots are often compelled to perform duties for six to seven consecutive nights, even though the rules permit only four consecutive night duties, with the fourth night duty scheduled towards the headquarters. Such prolonged night shifts cause serious health problems and also create immense mental pressure but our concerns continue to be ignored,” he explained.

Apart from exhausting duty hours, loco pilots also face basic infrastructural shortcomings. Several locomotives still lack washroom facilities, causing severe inconvenience to drivers, especially women, during long journeys. In such situations, drivers are often left with no option but to wait until the train reaches the next station or find unsafe alternatives midway, highlighting the urgent need for better amenities in locomotives.

“We have been highlighting the staff shortage issue for a long time as nearly 31,000 posts of loco running staff remain vacant in Indian Railways, resulting in mounting pressure on the existing workforce. Due to this shortage, train drivers are often called for duty after barely 14 hours of rest. However, as per the prescribed rules, drivers are supposed to receive 16 hours of rest, followed by an additional two hours for preparation before reporting for duty,” Ram Raj Bhagat, president of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat.

“We are demanding to enhance the Kilometerage Allowance (KMA ) by 25 per cent, which is derived from two components, 30 per cent of Basic Pay and 20 days’ Travelling Allowance. When any one of these components have a material change the rate of kilometerage allowance also need to be revised,” KC James, secretary general, AILRSA, told ETV Bharat.

Loco Drivers Seek Voluntary Retirement