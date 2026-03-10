Loco Pilots To Take To Streets Against Stressful Work Environment, Long-Pending Issues
A protest will be staged by loco pilots at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on March 27 to press for their demands.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: With no resolution to their long-pending concerns, Indian Railways loco pilots are set to launch a protest against unsafe infrastructure, excessive administrative pressure, stressful work environment, long working hours that impact their health and family life, and non-fulfillment of enhanced kilometre allowance.
Loco pilots said they will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 27 over a series of demands.
Highlighting their plight, Ram Sharan, central president of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat that the working conditions of loco pilots remain extremely challenging. “Loco Pilots are frequently compelled to work far beyond the prescribed duty norm of nine hours plus one hour. The situation becomes even more difficult when trains run several hours late, forcing drivers to remain on duty for extended periods. Such prolonged working hours, significantly increase stress levels among train drivers and take a toll on their physical and mental well-being,” he said.
Expressing frustration over the prevailing conditions, a loco pilot (goods) on condition of anonymity told ETV Bharat that the situation for train drivers has become extremely difficult. “Loco pilots are often compelled to perform duties for six to seven consecutive nights, even though the rules permit only four consecutive night duties, with the fourth night duty scheduled towards the headquarters. Such prolonged night shifts cause serious health problems and also create immense mental pressure but our concerns continue to be ignored,” he explained.
Apart from exhausting duty hours, loco pilots also face basic infrastructural shortcomings. Several locomotives still lack washroom facilities, causing severe inconvenience to drivers, especially women, during long journeys. In such situations, drivers are often left with no option but to wait until the train reaches the next station or find unsafe alternatives midway, highlighting the urgent need for better amenities in locomotives.
“We have been highlighting the staff shortage issue for a long time as nearly 31,000 posts of loco running staff remain vacant in Indian Railways, resulting in mounting pressure on the existing workforce. Due to this shortage, train drivers are often called for duty after barely 14 hours of rest. However, as per the prescribed rules, drivers are supposed to receive 16 hours of rest, followed by an additional two hours for preparation before reporting for duty,” Ram Raj Bhagat, president of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat.
“We are demanding to enhance the Kilometerage Allowance (KMA ) by 25 per cent, which is derived from two components, 30 per cent of Basic Pay and 20 days’ Travelling Allowance. When any one of these components have a material change the rate of kilometerage allowance also need to be revised,” KC James, secretary general, AILRSA, told ETV Bharat.
Loco Drivers Seek Voluntary Retirement
With no relief forthcoming from the railways, over 70 agitated loco pilots have sought Voluntary Retirement last month. In a joint letter, they stated that they were compelled to take this step due to persistent, systemic, and unresolved issues within the system. Despite repeated representations and verbal communications to the authorities, no effective remedial measures have been implemented so far. Problems highlighted by them are as follows:
- Substandard and Unhygienic Food facilities
- Inadequate and Poorly Maintained Running Room facilities
- Unsafe Infrastructure and Access Issues
- Excessive Administrative Pressure and Stressful Work Environment
- Adverse Impact of Health and Family Life due to Irregular Duties, Constant stress
What Railway Rules Say?
Loco Pilots are classified under category, as per Section 132 (2) of Railway Act, 1989 and duty hours of loco pilots are governed by Hours of Employment Rules (HOER) issued under Railway Act, 1989, according to which loco running staff are required to work 104 hours in a fortnight. Rule 8 of “Hours of Work and Period of Rest” (HOER), 2005 lays down the guidelines of duty hours of 52 hours per week on an average in a two-weekly period of 14 days for loco pilots. Duty hours are less than maximum of 54 hours for other ‘Continuous’ category employees of Indian Railways.
Several measures are taken to improve the working conditions of loco running staff following which all running rooms have been equipped with air-conditioners, and facilities such as yoga and meditation rooms, as well as reading rooms with newspapers and magazines, have been provided to help staff relax during their rest periods. In addition, subsidised meals and drinking water filters are available in running rooms.
The railways organise regular safety drives and special counseling programmes to monitor alertness and enhance safety awareness among running staff. Also, special counselling sessions are conducted periodically to boost the morale and confidence of loco pilots and other running staff, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said.
Responding to queries regarding extra night duties assigned to loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, told ETV Bharat that the railways are continuously working to strengthen their infrastructure and workforce. He added that vacancies are being filled on a regular basis as part of the ongoing efforts to improve operational capacity.
During the review of continuous night duty in Northern Railways zone, the authorities observed that the instructions regarding night duties are not being followed properly in violation of norms, which is a serious concern.
The third continuous night duty from headquarters should be with the approval of Chief Crew Controller (CCC) of the concerned lobby. Further, it would be the responsibility of CCC of lobby to co-ordinate with the outstation lobby for booking of crew towards headquarters only.
Also Read