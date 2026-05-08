ETV Bharat / bharat

Loco Pilots To Hold Nationwide 'Mundi Garam' Protest Against Non-AC Engine Cabins Next Friday

New Delhi: Thousands of Loco Pilots (LPs) and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) across the Indian Railways network are set to stage a nationwide 'Mundi Garam' demonstration on May 15, protesting against the extreme heat conditions inside non-AC locomotive cabins during peak summer. The phrase 'Mundi Garam', chosen for the protest campaign, refers to the intense heat endured inside locomotive cabins.

Railway running staff associations say nearly 60 per cent of locomotives operating across the country still do not have functional air-conditioning systems, forcing train drivers to work in temperatures reportedly crossing 50°C inside engine cabins.

The protest, organised by the All-India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), aims to draw attention to what train drivers describe as 'inhuman working conditions' that are severely affecting both health and operational safety.

Speaking about the planned agitation, AILRSA central president Ram Sharan said loco pilots are being compelled to operate trains under unbearable temperatures while repeated appeals to railway authorities have yielded little response.

"During peak summer, when outside temperatures remain around 40-45°C, the heat inside locomotive cabins rises even further because of the engine and locomotive body. In many cases, it crosses 50°C. Driving a train under such conditions is extremely difficult for any normal person," he said.

According to railway staff representatives, prolonged exposure to extreme heat is causing fatigue, dehydration, headaches, vomiting, exhaustion and loss of concentration among drivers. They warned that such conditions pose not only serious health risks but also operational safety concerns during long-distance train journeys.