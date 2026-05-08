Loco Pilots To Hold Nationwide 'Mundi Garam' Protest Against Non-AC Engine Cabins Next Friday
Railway staff representatives warned that extreme heat conditions not only pose serious health risks, but also safety concerns during long-distance journeys, writes Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Thousands of Loco Pilots (LPs) and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) across the Indian Railways network are set to stage a nationwide 'Mundi Garam' demonstration on May 15, protesting against the extreme heat conditions inside non-AC locomotive cabins during peak summer. The phrase 'Mundi Garam', chosen for the protest campaign, refers to the intense heat endured inside locomotive cabins.
Railway running staff associations say nearly 60 per cent of locomotives operating across the country still do not have functional air-conditioning systems, forcing train drivers to work in temperatures reportedly crossing 50°C inside engine cabins.
The protest, organised by the All-India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), aims to draw attention to what train drivers describe as 'inhuman working conditions' that are severely affecting both health and operational safety.
Speaking about the planned agitation, AILRSA central president Ram Sharan said loco pilots are being compelled to operate trains under unbearable temperatures while repeated appeals to railway authorities have yielded little response.
"During peak summer, when outside temperatures remain around 40-45°C, the heat inside locomotive cabins rises even further because of the engine and locomotive body. In many cases, it crosses 50°C. Driving a train under such conditions is extremely difficult for any normal person," he said.
According to railway staff representatives, prolonged exposure to extreme heat is causing fatigue, dehydration, headaches, vomiting, exhaustion and loss of concentration among drivers. They warned that such conditions pose not only serious health risks but also operational safety concerns during long-distance train journeys.
AILRSA leaders said Indian Railways currently operates around 15,000 locomotives, but fewer than half are equipped with air-conditioning systems, and many of those units remain non-functional. "The situation is dire. Whenever we approach the maintenance department for repairs, we are told there is no budget available," AILRSA president Ram Raj Bhagat alleged.
Railway employees also cited incidents highlighting what they described as insensitive treatment of running staff. One such case reportedly involved a loco pilot in Northern Railway's Lucknow Division allegedly being forced to display post-surgery wounds before a senior official, after his request for medical leave was denied.
Medical experts have also expressed concern over the risks associated with prolonged exposure to excessive heat inside locomotive cabins. Dr Amitesh Aggarwal of the Department of Medicine at Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden, said non-insulated metal roofs inside locomotive cabins intensify heat exposure and could trigger serious medical conditions such as heatstroke, dehydration, rapid heartbeat and cognitive impairment. ''One of the most dangerous effects is heatstroke, where the body's cooling mechanism starts failing. The situation becomes even more serious if a driver is suffering from diabetes or heart-related ailments,'' he said.
Dr Harsh Bhardwaj, Deputy Medical Superintendent at the same hospital, warned that extreme heat exposure can also lead to electrolyte imbalance, dizziness, anxiety and reduced concentration among drivers.
Railway staff leaders argued that despite rapid modernisation in several sectors of Indian Railways, the working conditions of frontline running staff continue to remain neglected. A senior loco pilot from the Northern Railway, speaking anonymously, told ETV Bharat that several drivers regularly suffer dehydration, stomach ailments and headaches while on duty, though many such cases never enter official records. ''It becomes a serious matter if a driver loses concentration or experiences anxiety while operating a train, as it can directly affect train operations and safety,'' he said.
The May 15 protest is expected to witness participation from LPs and ALPs across multiple railway zones, with employees demanding immediate installation and maintenance of air-conditioning systems in locomotive cabins before the peak summer season intensifies further
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