ETV Bharat / bharat

Loco Pilots Demand Assistants To Raise Safety In MEMU Service

Two years ago, the Railway Board agreed that ALPs should be deployed on MEMU and DMU services operating over distances exceeding 200 kms. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Loco pilots across India, highlighting an important safety concern, have for long demanded that assistant loco pilots (ALPs) be deployed alongside them in all Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services. Thy say this will enhance passenger safety and minimise cases of Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD).

They say the presence of an assistant — an ALP — ensures dual human cognitive control, enabling better signal monitoring, improved situational awareness, and timely response to operational contingencies. Such a system reduces the likelihood of human error, a major contributing factor in SPAD cases. But, despite the Railway Board's instructions for deploying ALPs in MEMUs traveling over 200 km, some zones have yet to comply.

Expressing the concerns of loco pilots, Ram Sharan, the central president of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), told ETV Bharat, “Operating a MEMU train by a single person is not feasible, as multiple critical tasks must be performed simultaneously while running a MEMU train. Most importantly, the pilot must maintain constant vigilance on every passing signal to ensure passenger safety, which is extremely difficult to do single-handedly.”

He added, “With the introduction of modern interlocking signaling systems, signals are now placed at intervals of 1-2 kms. Continuously monitoring these signals is highly demanding for a loco pilot alone. In such situations, ALPs play a crucial role in supporting the train driver and ensuring safe operations.”

Beyond the visible controls of the locomotive, the responsibilities of loco pilots extend far deeper than most can imagine. During long and demanding duty hours, they must carry essential tool kits, water bottles, and critical documents — small necessities that become vital on the rails. Yet, the real challenge lies not in what they carry, but in what they constantly manage.

“Every moment on duty demands sharp focus. Maintaining the correct train speed is not just a routine task, but a matter of precision and safety. At the same time, loco pilots have to continuously read and respond to upcoming signal aspects, often making split-second decisions under pressure, as trains cross a signal every two minutes. It is a role that requires endurance, alertness, and unwavering judgment, making it one of the toughest jobs in the Railways,” Sharan further said.

Echoing similar concerns, Padam Singh, Northern Railway’s zonal secretary of the AILRSA, pointed to a long-pending demand that only remains partially fulfilled. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said the Railway Board had constituted a committee two years ago to examine this demand.

After deliberation, the panel agreed to deploy ALPs on MEMU and DMU services operating over distances exceeding 200 kms, but so far, the implementation has been uneven. While some zones have begun assigning ALPs to these trains, several others are yet to follow suit. The primary hurdle, Singh noted, is a persistent staff shortage, which continues to delay the full rollout of the decision.

Railway Ministry said:

The Standing Multi-Disciplinary Committee recommended providing an ALP in MEMUs operating for distances exceeding 200 km or more, deployment of ALPs has been considered for these services. The requirement for ALPs can be met between divisions through crew balancing and unmet requirements can be indented through crew reviews.