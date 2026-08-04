Review Need For Carrying Heavy Toolkit: Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots To Railway Board
Running staff say LPs and ALPs have to carry 15-20 kg of tools, which create physical strain and add operational responsibilities, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Carrying nearly 15-20 kg of tools every time they report for duty has become a growing concern for Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots, who say the additional weight adds to their physical strain and operational responsibilities. The mandatory toolkit, comprising hammers, screwdriver sets, chisels and the GPS-based Fog Safe Device (FSD), has prompted running staff to seek a review of long-standing practices.
Arguing that some of the existing requirements are outdated in view of technological advancements, they have urged the Railway Board to reassess the rules governing the carriage of tools and the present arrangement for the GPS-based FSD.
Highlighting the hardships faced by running staff, Ram Raj Bhagat, President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, “Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots have to carry 15-20 kg of tools which create physical strain and operational responsibilities on them. In addition, there is old rule to carry tool kits for any emergency snag in the engine but modern and updated engines don’t need use of such tools.”
“We have been demanding for these tools and FSD be fixed inside the locomotives to reduce the burden of LPs and ALPs,” he added.
The LPs and ALPs, and Railway Unions, have requested the Railway Board to review the existing arrangements relating to the GPS-based FSD, particularly concerning its carrying, handling, placement, and return. The present system has placed an additional physical and operational burden on the running staff.
Following the withdrawal of line boxes, LPs and ALPs are now required to personally carry and safeguard the FSD throughout their duty. The device, weighing 3-3.5 kg, adds to the load already carried by the crew and has become a matter of genuine concern.
The requirement causes considerable physical inconvenience, especially during long-distance duties, crew changes, and movements between locomotives, crew lobbies, and stations. In addition to their primary responsibility of ensuring the safe operation of trains, the running staff are also expected to protect and transport the FSD, increasing both physical strain and accountability.
Suitable alternatives or procedural modifications may be considered to reduce the unnecessary burden on LPs and ALPs while ensuring the effective functioning and safety objectives of the GPS-based FSDs. Such a review would address the genuine hardships faced by the running staff and contribute to improving their working conditions without compromising operational safety.
What Loco Pilots Say
Sharing the difficulties faced by running staff, LP Chandi Prasad told ETV Bharat, “LPs and ALPs have to carry an iron toolbox and other equipment weighing around 15-20 kg every time they report for duty. We have been demanding for a long time that the Railways provide a designated storage space inside locomotives so that we do not have to carry the toolkit ourselves.”
Emphasising the challenges faced by women running staff, Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, “These heavy toolkits create additional difficulties for women LPs, who have to carry them from one end of the platform to the other while reporting for duty. The Railways should provide a designated place inside the locomotive to keep these tools and the FSD, so that this unnecessary burden on LPs and ALPs can be reduced.”
Suggestions By LPs & All India Railwaymen's Federation
The FSD equipment may be permanently installed in each locomotive, eliminating the need for the LP and ALP to carry the heavy device personally.
Each LP and ALP may be provided with a small, pocket-sized USB/pen drive or other suitable secure portable memory device, containing the latest signal, landmark and other necessary database of the sections over which the concerned crew is authorised to work. The crew may simply insert the device into the permanently installed FSD equipment in the locomotive, enabling the system to access relevant sectional data.
Alternatively, any other technologically viable and crew-friendly arrangement may be developed by the Railway Board or Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), keeping in view the latest available technology, operational safety, ease of updating data and, most importantly, the physical convenience of the running staff.
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