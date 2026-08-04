ETV Bharat / bharat

Review Need For Carrying Heavy Toolkit: Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots To Railway Board

New Delhi: Carrying nearly 15-20 kg of tools every time they report for duty has become a growing concern for Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots, who say the additional weight adds to their physical strain and operational responsibilities. The mandatory toolkit, comprising hammers, screwdriver sets, chisels and the GPS-based Fog Safe Device (FSD), has prompted running staff to seek a review of long-standing practices.

Arguing that some of the existing requirements are outdated in view of technological advancements, they have urged the Railway Board to reassess the rules governing the carriage of tools and the present arrangement for the GPS-based FSD.

Highlighting the hardships faced by running staff, Ram Raj Bhagat, President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, “Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots have to carry 15-20 kg of tools which create physical strain and operational responsibilities on them. In addition, there is old rule to carry tool kits for any emergency snag in the engine but modern and updated engines don’t need use of such tools.”

“We have been demanding for these tools and FSD be fixed inside the locomotives to reduce the burden of LPs and ALPs,” he added.

The LPs and ALPs, and Railway Unions, have requested the Railway Board to review the existing arrangements relating to the GPS-based FSD, particularly concerning its carrying, handling, placement, and return. The present system has placed an additional physical and operational burden on the running staff.

Following the withdrawal of line boxes, LPs and ALPs are now required to personally carry and safeguard the FSD throughout their duty. The device, weighing 3-3.5 kg, adds to the load already carried by the crew and has become a matter of genuine concern.

The requirement causes considerable physical inconvenience, especially during long-distance duties, crew changes, and movements between locomotives, crew lobbies, and stations. In addition to their primary responsibility of ensuring the safe operation of trains, the running staff are also expected to protect and transport the FSD, increasing both physical strain and accountability.

Suitable alternatives or procedural modifications may be considered to reduce the unnecessary burden on LPs and ALPs while ensuring the effective functioning and safety objectives of the GPS-based FSDs. Such a review would address the genuine hardships faced by the running staff and contribute to improving their working conditions without compromising operational safety.