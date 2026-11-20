ETV Bharat / bharat

Loco Crew Assistance Centre Set Up For Realtime Technical Support During Train Operations

New Delhi: East Coast Railway has set up a realtime Loco Crew Sahayata Kendra (Assistance Centre) to provide round-the-clock technical assistance to locomotive crews, thereby bridging the gap between frontline running crews and technical experts, while improving the response mechanism for locomotive failures and helping prevent technical problems from escalating into serious operational safety incidents.

According to Railways, a timely response to locomotive-related abnormalities, backed by expert guidance, can help running staff assess technical problems, follow prescribed troubleshooting procedures and take appropriate safety precautions before resuming operations.

A senior Railways official said the initiative is expected to improve preventive safety measures in train operations by ensuring that locomotive crews have immediate access to technical experts whenever they encounter a malfunction or abnormality while operating trains. The importance of such real-time technical support has come into sharper focus following incidents.

"The initiative is aimed at enabling loco pilots (LPs), assistant loco pilots (ALPs) and other running staff to obtain timely technical guidance whenever they encounter locomotive-related problems while operating trains. The dedicated call centre will act as a support mechanism for running crews, helping them address technical issues through telephone-based assistance and troubleshooting," said East Coast Railway officials.

The facility is particularly significant from the operational safety perspective, as locomotive-related technical failures during train journeys can affect train movement, cause operational disruptions and require timely intervention by technical experts. Providing crews with access to specialised technical support is expected to facilitate quicker identification of faults and appropriate troubleshooting.

Round-The-Clock Technical Assistance

The assistance centre will remain operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Through its dedicated operational Closed User Group (CUG) telephone number, loco crews will be able to contact the centre whenever they experience locomotive failures or technical difficulties during train operations.

The facility is intended to provide immediate technical guidance to running staff rather than leaving them to deal with complex locomotive-related problems without access to specialised assistance. Timely communication between the running crew and technical personnel can help identify the nature of a malfunction, understand the possible causes and guide the crew through the prescribed troubleshooting procedure. \