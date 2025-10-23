ETV Bharat / bharat

Location For Second Airport In Bengaluru To Be Decided On Merit, Not On Other Consideration: Minister M B Patil

Bengaluru: Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday said that the location for the second international airport to be built near Bengaluru will be selected purely based on merit and not on other considerations.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said that even though the MLAs and other stakeholders are divided over the locations suggested by the Karnataka government, a final decision will be taken based on yet to be conducted feasibility and viability studies.

The Karnataka government has shortlisted three potential locations; two sites along the Kanakapura road near Kaggalipura and Harohalli, the third site near Chikkasolur on the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has already inspected these locations in April 2025.

"The AAI is expected to submit its pre-feasibility report in 2-3 days. Once AAI's opinion comes, we will rope in consultants to carry out feasibility and viability studies. After which the location will be finalised," he said. The Minister said that the government is mulling hiring consultants who carried out feasibility studies for recently operationalised international airports at Greater Noida and Navi Mumbai.

While MLAs from North and West Karnataka have been demanding finalising the location near Nelamangala as it falls en route to Bengaluru, some, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar batting for the locations on the Kanakapura road.