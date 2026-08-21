ETV Bharat / bharat

Locals Push CJP Team Out Of Rajasthan Village; Dipke Claims BJP ‘Goon’ Behind Attack

Villagers during a protest against workers of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who tried to visit a government school as part of their 'School Thik Karo' campaign, in Bagru village, Jaipur, Rajasthan, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. ( PTI )

Jaipur: A scuffle broke out at a village in Rajasthan when villagers, allegedly accompanied by BJP workers, put up barricades and forcibly pushed back a Cockroach Janta Party team that had gone there to inspect a government school as part of its “School Thik Karo” campaign.

Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur district became the latest trouble spot for the CJP, which alleged that its workers were attacked and pelted with stones, with co-convener Ashutosh Ranka accusing the state police of failing to intervene.

Locals Push CJP Team Out Of Rajasthan Village; Dipke Claims BJP ‘Goon’ Behind Attack (PTI)

Ranka alleged that members of the CJP team were assaulted, vehicles were damaged and women supporters were roughed up.

Founder Abhijeet Dipke asked what is happening in Rajasthan and said in a post on X, “Goons of BJP are after the blood of Ashutosh and other CJP volunteers. How can @PoliceRajasthan allow this kind of attack?” Bagru DSP Dharmendra Sharma, however, said he was unaware of any such development.

Videos of the incident showed a large number of people engaging in a heated exchange with the CJP team, pushing and shoving its members as they tried to enter the village. Some clips also showed smashed windows of cars, believed to belong to the visiting CJP team.

“All levels of disgust were crossed today. For the past several years, the school at Rampura Kanwarpura has been running from a buffalo shed.

“But when we reached there for an inspection, we were openly assaulted, pelted with stones. Car windows were smashed, stones were rained down on the team. Clothes were torn. My clothes were also torn." Ranka told reporters.

The school building was closed for students after being declared ‘unsafe’, with classes being held in a cattle enclosure close to it. The villagers, however, claimed that the government had already sanctioned funds for the repair work, which could be carried out with local efforts.

Ranka alleged that the CJP team was attacked on the orders of Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar.