ETV Bharat / bharat

LoC Land Dispute: J&K High Court Sets Deadline For Administration To Resolve Rental Compensation With Indian Army

A file photo of the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Rajouri administration to decide within three months whether villagers are entitled to rental compensation for land taken by the Indian Army for defence purposes near the Line of Control (LoC).

In a six-page judgement, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal closed contempt proceedings filed by three Rajouri residents who accused defence authorities of failing to comply with earlier court directions regarding payment of rent for land under Indian Army use.

The petitioners were Mohinder Pal, Raj Kumar and Prithvi Singh, all residents of Dhainka village in the Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district. Prithvi Singh was represented through his son and attorney holder, Karan Singh. The respondents included the Defence Secretary, Northern Command officials, the Defence Estate Officer at Udhampur, the Assistant Defence Estate Officer at Rajouri and the Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri.

The dispute arose from a 2013 writ petition in which the landowners sought release of arrears of rental compensation along with 18 per cent interest for land allegedly under Army occupation. A single judge had directed the Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, to assess the rent and ensure payment to the “rightful owners” after verification.

The central government challenged that order in appeal, but the Division Bench in March 2015 upheld the directions and ordered the authorities to continue depositing rent “as long as the land is used by the Army.”

While hearing the contempt petition alleging non-compliance, the court examined multiple compliance reports filed by defence authorities and civil administration officials.

The Army authorities told the court that the matter involved more than 340 kanals of land spread across several khasra numbers in Khamba village of Nowshera. They said the land had been hired for defence purposes, but its “actual location on the ground could not be verified” despite efforts over the last two decades.

The defence authorities also referred to an old vigilance probe and FIR linked to alleged irregularities in revenue records. According to the records placed before the court, the then State Vigilance Organization had concluded in 2007 that several khasra numbers were either under Pakistan’s occupation or fell in “no man’s land” across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, informed the court that a commission constituted for spot inspection and demarcation found serious discrepancies in revenue records. The report stated that entries made in the 1995-96 Jamabandi wrongly showed the Army in possession of the land instead of “Maqbooza Pakistan", which had appeared in earlier revenue records of 1969-70 and 1991-92.