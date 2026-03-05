ETV Bharat / bharat

GAIL’s LNG Supply From Petronet Falls To Zero Amid Strait Of Hormuz Disruptions

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India’s state-run gas utility GAIL (India) Limited on Thursday reported a complete halt in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies under a long-term contract with Petronet LNG Limited after the supplier invoked a force majeure clause due to escalating tensions in West Asia and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

This demonstrates the fragility of India’s energy supply chain when there are global geopolitical crises that impact international shipping lanes.

In a regulatory filing on March 5, GAIL said that Petronet LNG issued the force majeure notice on March 3 under their Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement, citing constraints faced by LNG vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz and possible operational disruptions at Qatar’s Ras Laffan export facilities. As a result, LNG allocation to GAIL under the contract has been reduced to zero from March 4.

Disruption Linked to West Asia Conflict

The crisis is the result of the ongoing conflict involving USA, Israel and Iran that is severely impacting maritime shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the largest energy shipping corridors in the world. Due to these disruptions, LNG tankers that transport cargo from Qatar to India are facing challenges accessing the Ras Laffan loading terminal, resulting in LNG suppliers being forced to suspend shipments.

Petronet LNG, India’s largest LNG importer, informed both its upstream supplier QatarEnergy and its domestic buyers about the disruption after several of its tankers were unable to reach Qatar’s export terminal due to the security situation. As a result, buyers such as GAIL have been unable to receive contractual deliveries of LNG cargo.

In addition, production facilities for LNG located in the Ras Laffan industrial complex in Qatar have also experienced disruptions as a result of attacks associated with the regional conflict, thereby further constraining the global supply of LNG.

Potential Impact on India’s Gas Market

The consequences of this reduction in supply will likely have significant implications throughout India’s gas market, especially for industrial customers that have depended upon imported LNG to meet their energy needs. GAIL is presently performing an evaluation of the potential consequences to the LNG supply chain, including whether supply curtailments will be required for downstream customers in order to manage the impact of the loss of supply. However, the company noted that LNG supplies from its other sources remain unaffected at this stage.