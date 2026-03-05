GAIL’s LNG Supply From Petronet Falls To Zero Amid Strait Of Hormuz Disruptions
GAIL said LNG supply from Petronet LNG Limited has dropped to zero due to disruptions in shipments from QatarEnergy amid Strait of Hormuz crisis.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India’s state-run gas utility GAIL (India) Limited on Thursday reported a complete halt in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies under a long-term contract with Petronet LNG Limited after the supplier invoked a force majeure clause due to escalating tensions in West Asia and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
This demonstrates the fragility of India’s energy supply chain when there are global geopolitical crises that impact international shipping lanes.
In a regulatory filing on March 5, GAIL said that Petronet LNG issued the force majeure notice on March 3 under their Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement, citing constraints faced by LNG vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz and possible operational disruptions at Qatar’s Ras Laffan export facilities. As a result, LNG allocation to GAIL under the contract has been reduced to zero from March 4.
Disruption Linked to West Asia Conflict
The crisis is the result of the ongoing conflict involving USA, Israel and Iran that is severely impacting maritime shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the largest energy shipping corridors in the world. Due to these disruptions, LNG tankers that transport cargo from Qatar to India are facing challenges accessing the Ras Laffan loading terminal, resulting in LNG suppliers being forced to suspend shipments.
Petronet LNG, India’s largest LNG importer, informed both its upstream supplier QatarEnergy and its domestic buyers about the disruption after several of its tankers were unable to reach Qatar’s export terminal due to the security situation. As a result, buyers such as GAIL have been unable to receive contractual deliveries of LNG cargo.
In addition, production facilities for LNG located in the Ras Laffan industrial complex in Qatar have also experienced disruptions as a result of attacks associated with the regional conflict, thereby further constraining the global supply of LNG.
Potential Impact on India’s Gas Market
The consequences of this reduction in supply will likely have significant implications throughout India’s gas market, especially for industrial customers that have depended upon imported LNG to meet their energy needs. GAIL is presently performing an evaluation of the potential consequences to the LNG supply chain, including whether supply curtailments will be required for downstream customers in order to manage the impact of the loss of supply. However, the company noted that LNG supplies from its other sources remain unaffected at this stage.
Industry reports suggest that both GAIL and Indian Oil Corporation have already begun reducing gas supplies to certain industrial customers in order to prioritise critical sectors such as city gas distribution networks supplying households and transportation fuel.
The full extent of the disruption remains uncertain. GAIL said it is closely monitoring developments and will provide updates as the situation evolves, adding that the financial or operational impact cannot yet be quantified.
India’s Dependence on Imported LNG
The episode has once again highlighted that India depends on liquefied natural gas imports. According to industry statistics, India imported around 27 million tonnes of LNG for the year 2024-2025 with about half of its total natural gas demand being met by LNG imports. A significant volume of these imports will have originated from Qatar, making the West Asian nation a significant gas supplier to India for its energy security.
A disruption in gas shipments (from the Gulf region) would therefore immediately affect India's domestic energy supply, adversely impacting sectors such as fertiliser manufacturing, petrochemicals, electricity generation and city gas distribution.
Concerns at Global Level
The crisis will also have ramifications for the global energy markets. Qatar is one of the largest LNG exporters in the world, and it supplies approximately 20 percent of the global demand for LNG. If Qatar was to halt LNG shipments for an extended period of time, that would create tighter supply conditions for gas in both Asia and Europe, as well as a subsequent increase in prices.
Industry analysts are cautioning that short-term solutions to replace the Qatari volumes will be difficult to implement. Although the US and Australia are physically capable of producing more LNG, they are both operating at near capacity, leaving very little excess capacity that they could use to compensate for the sudden disruption in LNG supply.
For India, the immediate concern is managing supply disruptions without affecting essential services. While city gas networks and household consumption are expected to be prioritised, prolonged disruption could raise costs for industrial users and potentially increase reliance on more expensive spot LNG cargoes.
