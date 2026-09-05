ETV Bharat / bharat

LJP (RV) Files Complaint Against Hindu Influencer Bhardwaj For Using Paswan's Name In Assault Case

New Delhi: The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Friday filed a complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj for "falsely and publicly" citing its president Chirag Paswan's name, in connection with an assault on the father of a student activist during a CJP protest in July.

Seeking protection from his "false" public claims, the complainant said that neither Paswan nor the party has anything to do with Bhardwaj. It also said that the party stood with the activist and her injured father.

The complaint was being looked into for further action, a senior police officer said, adding that no case was registered as yet.

The complaint has been lodged by the party's legal cell at Parliament Street police station in New Delhi district.

Bhardwaj was seen in a video clip from an interview, claiming that he had "cracked the skull" of the activist's father during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in July, leaving him with an injury that required 60 stitches, and yet managed to avoid being jailed.

There are also photographs of Bhardwaj with political leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Paswan claimed that Bhardwaj misused his name and that of other leaders, saying he has lodged a complaint against Bhardwaj and demanded action.