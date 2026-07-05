ETV Bharat / bharat

LJP (Ram Vilas) Ramping Up UP Push, Eyeing Assembly Polls: Chirag Paswan

Lucknow: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday said his party will celebrate the birth anniversary of its founder Ram Vilas Paswan in Lucknow this year as part of its efforts to strengthen the organisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Paswan said the party was working to expand its organisational base across the country while carrying forward the ideals of the late Ram Vilas Paswan. "The party has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of our founder, my leader and my father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, in Lucknow this year.

With this programme, we aim to infuse new energy into the organisation and strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He said the LJP (Ram Vilas) had already established a strong presence in Bihar and had legislators in Jharkhand and Nagaland, while continuing to expand its footprint in several northeastern states.

"With the same vision, we have set a target of strengthening the organisation in Uttar Pradesh. In the coming days, several programmes will be organised in different districts of the state under the leadership of the state unit," Paswan said.

On whether the party would contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and its alliance strategy, Paswan said the party was keen to enter the electoral fray, but decisions on seat-sharing and the alliance would be taken by the state unit and approved by the central parliamentary board.

"I honestly admit that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) intends to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The nature of the alliance and the number of seats we will contest will be decided by the state unit, whose proposal will be sent to the central parliamentary board for final approval," he said.

"We are part of the NDA at the Centre and in Bihar, and certainly we want to strengthen the alliance in Uttar Pradesh as well. However, the final decision rests with the party's state unit and the central parliamentary board," he added.