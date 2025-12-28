Chirag Paswan's LJP Aims To Increase Footprint By Contesting Bengal And Assam Assembly Polls
The LJP won two MLA seats in the 2023 Nagaland assembly elections and won one seat in the 2024 Jharkhand assembly elections.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST
Patna: Aiming to expand its political footprint beyond Bihar, the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is now eyeing neighbouring West Bengal and the northeastern states. The LJP has started strategic preparations in this direction to strengthen the National Democratic Alliance.
It is learnt that the party is looking to contest the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. It has been emboldened by its good performance in the recently held elections in Bihar. It is a clear indication that Chirag wants to have a national footprint for his party.
LJP’s Lok Sabha member from Khagaria, Rajesh Verma, has been appointed the election in-charge for West Bengal and Assam. He has been asked to carry out organisational expansion, contact local leaders and prepare reports on the electoral prospects.
Party sources said that the LJP may field candidates in select constituencies in Bengal and Assam rather than contesting the polls on a large scale. The party wants to assess its vote share and organisational strength in the first phase to determine its future strategy.
However, it is not clear yet whether the party will be contesting the polls as a part of the NDA or on its own while keeping the post-poll alliance options open. For the time being, it has been stating that it is working to strengthen the NDA and is exploring possibilities at that level.
So far, the party's strategy is focused on the vote bank of Dalits, Mahadalits and backward classes. The party is planning to use its social base in Bihar as a model to establish political influence among these communities in Bengal and Assam. The party is also planning to convey to the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership that its voter turnout in Bihar has been excellent and it will demonstrate the same approach outside the state.
Regional parties are known to contest elections in other states to gain the status of a national party. The LJP's goal in contesting elections in Bengal and Assam is not just to win seats but to elevate its status from that of a regional party.
Sources said that Chirag has formulated a strategy keeping in mind the next Lok Sabha polls. By building organisations in Bengal and Assam, he plans to play a major role in national politics in future. He is also aiming to strengthen his position in other states through coalition politics, just like in Bihar.
LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan had worked for a long time to get the status of a national party for his political outfit. He also won legislative seats in the Northeastern states. The party has established its presence in Nagaland and Manipur.
Additionally, during Ram Vilas Paswan's tenure, the party also won legislative seats in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In Bihar, the party fielded candidates in 29 seats in the recent polls and emerged victorious in 19 of them.
In the last assembly elections in Nagaland, LJP won two seats, but both the MLAs later switched sides. Currently, it has no MLA in the Northeast. The party is seeking to establish a strong presence by fielding candidates in Assam.
Senior party leader Raju Tiwari pointed out that it was the dream of the party founder Ram Vilas Paswan that the LJP should get the status of a national party. The party cadres have been working for it for many years.
"In addition to the Northeast, we have had MLAs in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. This time, we are preparing to field candidates in West Bengal and Assam. We are prepared to contest the elections strongly and hope to make Ram Vilas Paswan's dreams come true," added Tiwari, who is also the Bihar State President of the party.
Political observer Praveen Bagi believes that smaller parties in Bihar are preparing to contest elections in the other states to expand their presence.
"LJP doesn't have a strong base outside Bihar, but they are trying. They hope to form an alliance with the BJP and open their account. But the question is how much attention the BJP will give them," he opined.
To achieve national party status, a party must win 2% of Lok Sabha seats in at least three different states. In addition to winning four Lok Sabha seats, it must also secure 6% of the vote in Lok Sabha or state assembly elections in four states. At the same time, recognition as a regional party is required in four or more states.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the LJP had contested five seats and won all of them. It got a total of 2,803,936 votes or 6.47% votes. Chirag Paswan, Shambhavi Chaudhary, Rajesh Verma, Arun Bharti, and Veena Devi became Lok Sabha members from the party.
