Chirag Paswan's LJP Aims To Increase Footprint By Contesting Bengal And Assam Assembly Polls

Patna: Aiming to expand its political footprint beyond Bihar, the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is now eyeing neighbouring West Bengal and the northeastern states. The LJP has started strategic preparations in this direction to strengthen the National Democratic Alliance.

It is learnt that the party is looking to contest the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. It has been emboldened by its good performance in the recently held elections in Bihar. It is a clear indication that Chirag wants to have a national footprint for his party.

LJP’s Lok Sabha member from Khagaria, Rajesh Verma, has been appointed the election in-charge for West Bengal and Assam. He has been asked to carry out organisational expansion, contact local leaders and prepare reports on the electoral prospects.

File - Chirag Paswan with MP Rajesh Verma (ETV Bharat)

Party sources said that the LJP may field candidates in select constituencies in Bengal and Assam rather than contesting the polls on a large scale. The party wants to assess its vote share and organisational strength in the first phase to determine its future strategy.

However, it is not clear yet whether the party will be contesting the polls as a part of the NDA or on its own while keeping the post-poll alliance options open. For the time being, it has been stating that it is working to strengthen the NDA and is exploring possibilities at that level.

So far, the party's strategy is focused on the vote bank of Dalits, Mahadalits and backward classes. The party is planning to use its social base in Bihar as a model to establish political influence among these communities in Bengal and Assam. The party is also planning to convey to the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership that its voter turnout in Bihar has been excellent and it will demonstrate the same approach outside the state.

Regional parties are known to contest elections in other states to gain the status of a national party. The LJP's goal in contesting elections in Bengal and Assam is not just to win seats but to elevate its status from that of a regional party.

Sources said that Chirag has formulated a strategy keeping in mind the next Lok Sabha polls. By building organisations in Bengal and Assam, he plans to play a major role in national politics in future. He is also aiming to strengthen his position in other states through coalition politics, just like in Bihar.