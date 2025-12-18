ETV Bharat / bharat

Livestock Farmers To Get Affordable Generic Veterinary Medicines In Vicinity Soon

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Vikash Yadav, dedicated farmer from Haryana, sees a ray of hope ever since he learnt that a Pashu Aushadhi Kendra will open near his village very soon. For years, the rising cost of veterinary medicines has strained his limited resources. Now, with access to affordable generic medicines at discounted rates, this farmer expects to save a meaningful amount, which he plans to reinvest in extending livestock, strengthening future prospects.

Sharing his experience, Yadav told ETV Bharat, “Currently, when a farmer visits a veterinary doctor with his animal, he has to bear a minimum expense of Rs 2,000-2,500 on consultation fee and medicines. This cost is expected to reduce by nearly 60 percent once the Pashu Aushadhi Kendras are made operational. That time, farmers will be able to buy medicines at a much cheaper rate."

Yadav is not the only one but lakhs of farmers across the country are waiting for affordable generic medicines for their livestock because currently prices of allopathy medicines are so high that often it's beyond the reach of small farmers.

Amarpal Singh, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, “I hope this Pashu Aushadhi Kendras will help us to save our livestock, money and time as currently, when my cattle fall sick, I have to visit either nearby private veterinary doctor or a far flung government animal hospital which is very expensive for me. Once this Kendra opens near my village, it will save almost half of the expenditures.”

This year, the Union Cabinet approved the Revision of Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) in which 'Pashu Aushadhi' has been added as a new component. The total outlay of the scheme is Rs 3,880 crore for two years 2024-25 and 2025-26, which includes provision of Rs 75 crore to provide good quality and affordable generic veterinary medicine and incentive for sale of medicines under Pashu Aushadhi component.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) said, “The dateline for setting up of Pashu Aushadhi Kendras is yet to be decided because the process is still on.”

What Experts Say?

“Providing low-cost generic medicines for livestock is a good step because veterinary medicines are very expensive and doctors often prescribe medicines from specific companies. The government should promote these affordable generic medicines in villages and ensure that doctors prescribe them, so farmers can save money and take better care of their cattle,” Dharmendra Malik, expert and a farmer, said.

“For a serious illness, a farmer has to spend around Rs 25,000 to 30,000 on treating a buffalo or cow, which is very expensive for a poor farmer. If affordable generic medicines are available in the market, the cost of treatment can be reduced by half. I have learned that such a facility is going to start near villages soon,” Sanjeev Kumar Premi, farm expert and a farmer said.