Livestock Farmers To Get Affordable Generic Veterinary Medicines In Vicinity Soon
Total outlay of the revised Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme is Rs 3,880 crore for two years, 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Vikash Yadav, dedicated farmer from Haryana, sees a ray of hope ever since he learnt that a Pashu Aushadhi Kendra will open near his village very soon. For years, the rising cost of veterinary medicines has strained his limited resources. Now, with access to affordable generic medicines at discounted rates, this farmer expects to save a meaningful amount, which he plans to reinvest in extending livestock, strengthening future prospects.
Sharing his experience, Yadav told ETV Bharat, “Currently, when a farmer visits a veterinary doctor with his animal, he has to bear a minimum expense of Rs 2,000-2,500 on consultation fee and medicines. This cost is expected to reduce by nearly 60 percent once the Pashu Aushadhi Kendras are made operational. That time, farmers will be able to buy medicines at a much cheaper rate."
Yadav is not the only one but lakhs of farmers across the country are waiting for affordable generic medicines for their livestock because currently prices of allopathy medicines are so high that often it's beyond the reach of small farmers.
Amarpal Singh, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, “I hope this Pashu Aushadhi Kendras will help us to save our livestock, money and time as currently, when my cattle fall sick, I have to visit either nearby private veterinary doctor or a far flung government animal hospital which is very expensive for me. Once this Kendra opens near my village, it will save almost half of the expenditures.”
This year, the Union Cabinet approved the Revision of Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) in which 'Pashu Aushadhi' has been added as a new component. The total outlay of the scheme is Rs 3,880 crore for two years 2024-25 and 2025-26, which includes provision of Rs 75 crore to provide good quality and affordable generic veterinary medicine and incentive for sale of medicines under Pashu Aushadhi component.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) said, “The dateline for setting up of Pashu Aushadhi Kendras is yet to be decided because the process is still on.”
What Experts Say?
“Providing low-cost generic medicines for livestock is a good step because veterinary medicines are very expensive and doctors often prescribe medicines from specific companies. The government should promote these affordable generic medicines in villages and ensure that doctors prescribe them, so farmers can save money and take better care of their cattle,” Dharmendra Malik, expert and a farmer, said.
“For a serious illness, a farmer has to spend around Rs 25,000 to 30,000 on treating a buffalo or cow, which is very expensive for a poor farmer. If affordable generic medicines are available in the market, the cost of treatment can be reduced by half. I have learned that such a facility is going to start near villages soon,” Sanjeev Kumar Premi, farm expert and a farmer said.
Productivity of the livestock is impacted adversely due to diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Brucellosis, Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Classical Swine Fever (CSF), and Lumpy Skin Disease. Implementation of the LHDCP will facilitate reduction in these losses by preventing diseases through immunisation. This also supports doorstep delivery of livestock health care through the subcomponents of Mobile Veterinary Units (ESVHD-MVU) and improving availability of generic veterinary medicine, Pashu Aushadhi, which will help in prevention and control of livestock diseases through vaccination, surveillance and upgradation of healthcare facilities. This will improve productivity, generate employment, encourage entrepreneurship in the rural area and prevent economic losses of farmers due to disease burden.
The 20th Livestock Census states there are cattle (19,35,00,987), buffalo (10,98,47,161), sheep (7,42,61,676) and goat (14,88,71,311) in the country.
Importance Of Pashu Aushadhi Kendra
As per the Ministry, generic veterinary medicines are not easily available in many parts of the country following which the government has proposed the establishment of these kendras to ensure the availability of affordable generic veterinary medicines. This will help farmers get quality medicines at lower costs and will also give a boost to the animal health sector.
Under the proposed plan, Pashu Aushadhi Kendra will be set up in each revenue block to ensure planned and effective coverage. The government will issue comprehensive guidelines for opening and running these centres. The areas with a higher livestock population, identified using the latest livestock Census data, will be given priority while selecting locations.
Preferences will also be given to Kendras proposed within government hospital premises including veterinary college hospitals, it mentioned.
As per guidelines, DAHD will oversee the opening of Kendras, namely acceptance or rejection of applications. During the selection process, other key bodies like the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Commerce, and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, will also be involved to ensure fairness and coordination. Once approved, the DAHD will support these Kendras on all technical matters related to veterinary medicines, guided by a dedicated expert committee.
States and union territories will actively help farmers understand the importance of generic and ethno veterinary medicines. They will work with the DAHD to find the best locations for opening Kendras so that these medicines are easily accessible.
The Kendra will be carefully monitored at every level to ensure its smooth implementation. At the national level, the National Steering Committee will oversee the programme. Meanwhile, at the state, district, and block levels, dedicated committees will track their progress and performance. These include the state level committee, district level monitoring committee, and block level monitoring committee, all functioning according to the operational guidelines of the Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme. The monitoring system aims to ensure that the benefits reach farmers effectively.
Only PM-Kisan Samriddhi Kendras and Cooperative Societies are eligible to set up a Kendra. An applicant must hire a qualified professional with a BPharma or DPharma degree and show proof of their qualification while applying or at the time of final approval, which ensures that medicines are handled by trained personnel, keeping the focus on quality and safety for farmers and their livestock, it added.