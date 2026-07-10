Livelihood Crisis In Kashmir As Tourist Sites Remain Closed A Year After Pahalgam Attack
Despite a sharp revival in tourist arrivals, dozens of trekking routes and offbeat destinations remain shut, affecting the livelihoods of people.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
Srinagar: More than a year after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists were killed, many tourist destinations continue to be closed in the Kashmir Valley despite a strong revival in visitor arrivals.
As many as 48 tourist destinations were closed by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration after the attack to review the security of these spots and prevent potential threats to visitors.
The closed tourist destinations are located in the districts of Kulgam, Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara, Anantnag and Baramulla. These destinations are offbeat locations and popular among trekkers and adventure enthusiasts, and offer picnic choices to locals.
Among these destinations are the popular high altitude Kounsarnag and Aharbal waterfall in Kulgam, archeological site at Burzhama, Dachigam national park, Theed-Dara-Faqir Gujri Axis, Khambir-Astanmarg-Chatterhama Axis, Mameth & Mahadev Hills (via Faqir Gujri), Buddhist Monastery in Harwan in Srinagar district, Tosamaidan in Budgam district, Bungus Valley in Kupwara, Apple Valley Srigufwara, Daksum, Sinthan Top, Margan Top, Chandanwari, Chatabal Shangus, Baisaran and Tulian lake in Anantnag district.
In Baramulla, the closed sites include Habba Khatoon Point, Kawnar, Babareshi, Ringawali, Gogaldara, Baderkote, Shrunz and Namblan waterfalls, Rampora and Rajpora, Chearhar, Mundji-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall, Khampoo and Bosnia Vijtop.
While waterfalls attract daily visitors for sightseeing, other closed destinations are primarily trekking routes traversed by adventure tourists at high-altitude lakes and glaciers.
Rouf Tramboo, a popular adventure travel operator in Kashmir, said that although the tourist footfall has increased since April this year, after the Pahalgam attack, adventure tourism is severely crippled.
"Adventure tourism is a niche branch in the travel sector which is liked by a particular section of travellers. Kashmir was among the few places in the world which offered adventure and trekking choices, but their closure since last year has hit the livelihood of tour operators," Tramboo said.
He said many youth in Kashmir have invested their money in the trekking and adventure tourism sector, but they too are facing losses. "All these destinations must be opened as the security situation has improved. The government must think of the livelihood of the tour operators also," he said.
Tour operators and political leaders are demanding the reopening of these destinations. Former minister and president of the People's Democratic Front (PDF), Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to reopen Tosamaidan, one of Kashmir's premier adventure tourism destinations. He said its reopening would revive tourism activities and generate employment and economic opportunities for local communities.
Yaseen also urged the LG to allow night halts at Doodhpathri, stating that while the tourist destination has been opened to visitors, restrictions on overnight stays continue to limit its tourism potential.
"Permitting tourists to stay overnight would benefit local stakeholders, tourism service providers and visitors alike,” he said, adding that the reopening of the Bugroo-Raithan-Mujpathri-Doodhpathi road would improve accessibility to the tourist destination and create livelihood opportunities for people living along the stretch. The closure has hit the livelihoods of shopkeepers and other stakeholders.
"My sole livelihood is this small eatery. For the last 15 years, I have run my family on the money I earn at this shop. Since the Pahalgam attack, my livelihood has been severely hit," Mukhtar Ahmad, an eatery owner in Aharbal, said. Shopkeepers urged the LG to reopen the Aharbal waterfall for tourists so that they can earn their livelihood.
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