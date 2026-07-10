ETV Bharat / bharat

Livelihood Crisis In Kashmir As Tourist Sites Remain Closed A Year After Pahalgam Attack

Tourist destinations remain closed in Kashmir a year after Pahalgam attack. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: More than a year after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists were killed, many tourist destinations continue to be closed in the Kashmir Valley despite a strong revival in visitor arrivals. As many as 48 tourist destinations were closed by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration after the attack to review the security of these spots and prevent potential threats to visitors. The closed tourist destinations are located in the districts of Kulgam, Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara, Anantnag and Baramulla. These destinations are offbeat locations and popular among trekkers and adventure enthusiasts, and offer picnic choices to locals. Tourist destinations remain closed in Kashmir a year after Pahalgam attack. (ETV Bharat) Among these destinations are the popular high altitude Kounsarnag and Aharbal waterfall in Kulgam, archeological site at Burzhama, Dachigam national park, Theed-Dara-Faqir Gujri Axis, Khambir-Astanmarg-Chatterhama Axis, Mameth & Mahadev Hills (via Faqir Gujri), Buddhist Monastery in Harwan in Srinagar district, Tosamaidan in Budgam district, Bungus Valley in Kupwara, Apple Valley Srigufwara, Daksum, Sinthan Top, Margan Top, Chandanwari, Chatabal Shangus, Baisaran and Tulian lake in Anantnag district. In Baramulla, the closed sites include Habba Khatoon Point, Kawnar, Babareshi, Ringawali, Gogaldara, Baderkote, Shrunz and Namblan waterfalls, Rampora and Rajpora, Chearhar, Mundji-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall, Khampoo and Bosnia Vijtop. While waterfalls attract daily visitors for sightseeing, other closed destinations are primarily trekking routes traversed by adventure tourists at high-altitude lakes and glaciers.