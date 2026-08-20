ETV Bharat / bharat

Live-In Relationship Akin to Marriage, Parents Can't Interfere: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has said that a live-in relationship between consenting adults is akin to marriage and neither parents nor friends can interfere with their choice or threaten their lives.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee granted police protection to a live-in couple facing threats from the girl's family, and said the couple, being consenting adults, had "all rights to choose and reside" with a partner of their choice without interference from anyone.

The judge, in an order passed on August 13 on the couple's petition, observed that marriages are recognised irrespective of the caste, creed, colour, religion or faith of the consenting adults, and curtailing their fundamental rights, which are guaranteed under the Constitution, by "societal morals and prejudices" was a deprivation of one's very individualistic identity.

"Since the petitioners have willingly, consensually and with utmost responsibility chosen to enter into a live-in relationship with each other, nobody, be it their parents/ relatives/ friends, has a right and/ or authority to cause any hindrance and/ or interfere with their choice thereof, much less threaten their life and/ or liberty," the court said.