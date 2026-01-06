Jhansi's First Female Auto Driver Anita Chaudhary Murdered, Live-In Partner Prime Suspect
Lover Mukesh Jha allegedly shot her for leaving him, then made it look like an accident. Two suspects arrested, but main accused still at large.
Jhansi: Anita Chaudhary did not die in an accident. The first female auto-rickshaw driver in Jhansi district of Bundelkhand, which is infamous for its dacoits, was murdered in the early hours of Monday, January 5. This was revealed in the post-mortem report that confirmed she had been shot. An attempt was then made to make it look like a robbery and an accident.
Jhansi SSP BBGTS Murthy, while revealing details of the murder of one of the district's most familiar faces, said a case has been registered against three people. He said Anita was murdered by her lover, Mukesh Jha, along with his son and brother-in-law, adding that police have already arrested two of the accused, while the main accused, her lover, is still at large.
The body of Anita Chaudhary (40), a resident of Talpura in the Nawabad police station area, was found on Station Road after 2 am on Monday night. As Jhansi's first female auto-rickshaw driver, Anita was a well-known figure in town, so the discovery of her body has shocked everyone.
Case Against Three People
SSP Murthy said on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, information was received about a woman being trapped under her auto-rickshaw in the Nawabad police station area. Police arrived at the scene and took the woman to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Investigation revealed that the body was that of auto-rickshaw driver Anita Chaudhary. When her husband Dildar Chaudhary was contacted, he expressed suspicion about Mukesh Jha, whom he described as her lover, as well as Mukesh's son Shivam Jha, and brother-in-law Manoj Jha, of committing murder. A case was immediately registered, and an investigation launched. On Monday evening, a videographed post-mortem examination was conducted by a panel of doctors, which revealed a bullet lodged in Anita's head, confirming the murder.
Acting swiftly, the police arrested Shivam Jha and Manoj Jha. A team has been formed to arrest the main accused, Mukesh Jha, and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for his arrest. Police claimed the main accused will be arrested soon.
Estranged Husband Spills The Beans About Lover
SSP Murthy later said Anita and Mukesh had been in a relationship for seven years, after she left her husband and began living with him. However, a few days ago, Anita had ended her relationship with Mukesh. Since then, Mukesh had been pressuring Anita to return. When Anita refused, he plotted her murder. As part of this plan, Mukesh, along with his son and brother-in-law, murdered Anita on Monday night while she was out driving her auto-rickshaw, and then tried to make the murder look like an accident and robbery.
A Blossoming Love Affair At A Glass Factory
Anita's husband Dildar told police in his complaint that about nine years ago, his wife used to work in a glass factory, where Mukesh Jha, a resident of Premnagar police station area, was a manager. A friendship developed between them, which later blossomed into a love affair about seven years ago, and they started meeting each other. When he fell ill, Anita quit her job and started driving an auto-rickshaw.
According to Dildar, Mukesh was never happy that Anita was driving an auto-rickshaw, and disputes arose between them regularly. When Mukesh recently assaulted Anita, the matter reached the police station. A panchayat was called to resolve issues, where Anita broke up with Mukesh.
However, Mukesh continued to pressure Anita to live with him. It was probably because of this that Mukesh shot and killed Anita, who had three children. Her eldest son, Vicky, is married, while daughter Sakshi (18) and son Janu (16) are still studying.
