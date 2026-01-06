ETV Bharat / bharat

Jhansi's First Female Auto Driver Anita Chaudhary Murdered, Live-In Partner Prime Suspect

Jhansi: Anita Chaudhary did not die in an accident. The first female auto-rickshaw driver in Jhansi district of Bundelkhand, which is infamous for its dacoits, was murdered in the early hours of Monday, January 5. This was revealed in the post-mortem report that confirmed she had been shot. An attempt was then made to make it look like a robbery and an accident.

Jhansi SSP BBGTS Murthy, while revealing details of the murder of one of the district's most familiar faces, said a case has been registered against three people. He said Anita was murdered by her lover, Mukesh Jha, along with his son and brother-in-law, adding that police have already arrested two of the accused, while the main accused, her lover, is still at large.

The body of Anita Chaudhary (40), a resident of Talpura in the Nawabad police station area, was found on Station Road after 2 am on Monday night. As Jhansi's first female auto-rickshaw driver, Anita was a well-known figure in town, so the discovery of her body has shocked everyone.

Case Against Three People

SSP Murthy said on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, information was received about a woman being trapped under her auto-rickshaw in the Nawabad police station area. Police arrived at the scene and took the woman to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Investigation revealed that the body was that of auto-rickshaw driver Anita Chaudhary. When her husband Dildar Chaudhary was contacted, he expressed suspicion about Mukesh Jha, whom he described as her lover, as well as Mukesh's son Shivam Jha, and brother-in-law Manoj Jha, of committing murder. A case was immediately registered, and an investigation launched. On Monday evening, a videographed post-mortem examination was conducted by a panel of doctors, which revealed a bullet lodged in Anita's head, confirming the murder.

Acting swiftly, the police arrested Shivam Jha and Manoj Jha. A team has been formed to arrest the main accused, Mukesh Jha, and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for his arrest. Police claimed the main accused will be arrested soon.