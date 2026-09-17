PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | Wishes Pour In As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Turns 76, BJP To Launch Seva Sankalp Campaign Across States

PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | ‘Example Of Sacrifice, Unwavering Resolve’: Amit Shah Greets PM On Birthday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his 25 years of public service and describing his political journey as an example of sacrifice, national service and unwavering resolve.

Calling the Prime Minister a symbol of tireless hard work, sacrifice and foresight, Shah said, “The life of Modi ji, who has made ‘karma’ his ‘sadhana’ and national service the aim of his life, is an epic tale of penance, sacrifice and unwavering resolve.”

“His journey, filled with service and dedication, is an inspiration for millions of countrymen,” Shah said on X.

“I pray to God that he remains long-lived and healthy, and under his leadership, the country continues to scale new heights of progress and moves forward towards achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047,” Shah said.