PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | Wishes Pour In As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Turns 76, BJP To Launch Seva Sankalp Campaign Across States
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:32 AM IST|
Updated : September 17, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Leaders of the BJP-led NDA, including Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday, hailing his leadership, commitment to public service and contribution to the country’s development. Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, Modi turned 76 on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, describing him as the “world's most popular leader” and the architect of “New India”. “Heartfelt birthday greetings to the world's most popular leader, the visionary of 'One India - Excellent India', the architect of 'New India', and our guide, the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who is dedicated to the ceaseless national yajna to usher in a new dawn of happiness, prosperity, security, and pride in the lives of 1.45 billion Indians,” UP CM said.
UP CM added that PM Modi’s commitment to “Nation First” and public welfare was an inspiration towards realising the goal of a “Developed India”.
"Your sacred resolve of 'Nation First', your steadfast commitment, and your life dedicated to public welfare serve as an inspiration in realizing the goal of 'Developed India',” CM Yogi said.
“He also said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India was setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, governance, cultural renaissance and global prestige.” Under your leadership, India is setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, good governance, cultural renaissance, and global prestige. I pray to the epitome of righteousness, Lord Shri Ram, that He bless you with excellent health and a long and illustrious life.#HappyBdayPMModi,” CM Yogi said.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also extended birthday greetings to Modi during an interaction in Kolkata.
Speaking on Modi’s 76th birthday, Majumdar said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to him... It is not merely about the duration, serving for such a long time, but about the way he has steered the nation forward.”
He said the world was witnessing the path Modi had charted for the country and claimed that 25 crore people had been lifted out of multidimensional poverty under his leadership. He attributed the figure to the World Bank. Majumdar also referred to India’s GDP growth, saying it stood at 7.8 to 8 per cent at a time when the world was facing conflicts, insurgent attacks and the broader repercussions of war.
The BJP is also launching a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. The campaign will continue until October 17 with service activities and outreach programmes across the country. The campaign also marks Modi’s 25 years in public service.
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PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | Om Birla Extends Birthday Greetings To PM, Praises His Contribution To Nation's Progress
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. In a post on X, Birla hailed PM Modi's leadership and contribution to the nation's progress. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and boundless best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji," he wrote. The Lok Sabha Speaker further said that the country was carving out a new global identity under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. "Under your leadership, India is today confidently carving out a new identity on the global stage. The nation is continuously setting new benchmarks in the direction of development, self-reliance, innovation, digital progress, infrastructure expansion, and public welfare," Birla added.
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माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं अनंत शुभकामनाएँ।— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) September 17, 2026
आपके नेतृत्व में भारत आज आत्मविश्वास के साथ वैश्विक पटल पर अपनी नई पहचान बना रहा है। विकास, आत्मनिर्भरता, नवाचार, डिजिटल प्रगति, बुनियादी ढाँचे के विस्तार और जनकल्याण की दिशा में देश निरंतर…
PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | ‘Example Of Sacrifice, Unwavering Resolve’: Amit Shah Greets PM On Birthday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his 25 years of public service and describing his political journey as an example of sacrifice, national service and unwavering resolve.
Calling the Prime Minister a symbol of tireless hard work, sacrifice and foresight, Shah said, “The life of Modi ji, who has made ‘karma’ his ‘sadhana’ and national service the aim of his life, is an epic tale of penance, sacrifice and unwavering resolve.”
“His journey, filled with service and dedication, is an inspiration for millions of countrymen,” Shah said on X.
“I pray to God that he remains long-lived and healthy, and under his leadership, the country continues to scale new heights of progress and moves forward towards achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047,” Shah said.
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सेवा, समर्पण और त्याग के पर्याय प्रधानसेवक श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी… #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/2jBCKkNIBg— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2026
PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | 'Steering India Towards Viksit Bharat': Nirmala Sitharaman Wishes PM Modi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, saying he was steering the country towards 'Viksit Bharat' amid “turbulent times”. She said PM Modi has put the nation first at every step and ensured that public money is used for public good, while wishing him a long and healthy life. In a post on X, Sitharaman wrote, “Greetings on your birthday, Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. In these turbulent times, you are steering our country steady towards Vikasit Bharat.”
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Greetings on your birthday, Hon. PM @narendramodi ji.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 17, 2026
In these turbulent times, you are steering our country steady towards Vikasit Bharat. At every step, you have put the nation first. For every ₹ spent from the exchequer, you’ve ensured that public good is served.
I pray that…
PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | Keralam BJP Chief Greets PM Modi On 76th Birthday
Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, saying he "exemplifies" 'seva', a word which was included in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2024.
Chandrasekhar, in an 'X' post, said that, according to the dictionary, the word 'seva' is defined as selfless service. He contended that just as the word was not in the dictionary before 2024, India's political culture did not have seva as a goal in the past.
PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | ‘Public Money Squandered’: Congress Questions Modi Use Of Govt Machinery And Public Funds
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned the use of government machinery and public funds for events planned to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.
In a post on X, the Congress minister said there was nothing objectionable about the BJP celebrating Modi’s 76th birthday and 25 years in public life. He, however, questioned the involvement of government departments and officials in organising the celebrations.
Baghel claimed that more than 1.5 crore diyas were planned across Chhattisgarh, including 25 lakh in Raipur city and 31 lakh in Raipur district.
He asked which budget would pay for the diyas, wicks, and oil, and said department secretaries and collectors should be prepared to provide an account of the expenditure.
“Public money cannot be squandered like this,” Baghel said.
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कल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 76 साल के हो जाएंगे. इसी समय उनको किसी संवैधानिक पद पर रहते हुए 25 बरस भी पूरे हो रहे हैं.— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) September 16, 2026
भारतीय जनता पार्टी इसका उत्सव मना रही है.
इतने में किसी को आपत्ति नहीं होनी चाहिए. हमें भी नहीं है.
लेकिन जब मुख्यमंत्री इसकी बैठक लेते हैं और फिर विभाग प्रमुख…
PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | BJP Lists 25 Activities For Modi Birthday Campaign
Under “Seva Mera Yogdan”, the BJP has planned 25 service activities, including blood donation camps and tree plantation drives. Citizens are being encouraged to participate in at least one activity.
PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | Varanasi Gen Z Youth Donate Blood under 'Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad' To Mark PM’s Birthday
On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Gen Z Wing of Antyodaya Parishad organised a blood donation camp in Varanasi, with a large number of young people participating in the ‘Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad’ event.
The event was held at the IMA building in Lahurabir, where organisers said many participants were aged between 18 and 22 years. Several participants were also first-time blood donors and first-time voters, according to the organisers.
The organisers said the event sought to combine first-time participation in the democratic process with voluntary blood donation as a form of social service.
PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | BJP Chief Nabin Wishes PM Modi Long Life On Birthday
BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, wishing him good health and a long life, saying India is scaling new heights of development and self-reliance under his guidance.
In a post in Hindi on X, Nabin said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of 140 crore people of the country and the embodiment of service to the nation and dedication.”
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राष्ट्रसेवा और समर्पण के पर्याय, 140 करोड़ देशवासियों के नेतृत्वकर्ता आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) September 17, 2026
‘Nation First’ के संकल्प के साथ आपकी यह यात्रा सेवा, सुशासन और जनकल्याण की एक प्रेरक गाथा रही है। यह यात्रा किसी एक व्यक्ति की नहीं,… pic.twitter.com/eGc7ejzrN5
PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | 'Bharat Shining As Bright Spot...': CP Radhakrishnan Hails PM Modi's Vision On 76th Birthday
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, highlighting India's economic resilience, poverty reduction and inclusive developmental initiatives under his governance. In an X post, Radhakrishnan praised the Prime Minister’s "steadfast and visionary leadership," pointing to India’s standing as a bright spot in the global arena and one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.
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Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 17, 2026
Under your steadfast and visionary leadership, Bharat is shining as a bright spot in the world and among the fastest-growing major economies. Over 25 crore Indians have come out of extreme poverty.…
PM Modi’s 76th Birthday LIVE | 'Dedication To Public Service Is An Inspiration': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Extends Birthday Greetings
Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday, hailing his unwavering dedication to public service as an inspiration for the nation.
The Union Minister lauded PM Modi's commitment to the ethos of service and devotion towards duty in a post on X.
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कर्म ही साधना, कर्मयोग ही संकल्प और सेवा ही जीवन का ध्येय।— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 17, 2026
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। जनसेवा के प्रति आपका समर्पण हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणादायी है।
ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि आपको उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, दीर्घायु और राष्ट्रसेवा के लिए निरंतर…