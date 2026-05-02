West Bengal Repoll LIVE: Voting Begins At 15 Booths Of Two Assembly Constituencies After EC Order
Published : May 2, 2026 at 7:27 AM IST|
Updated : May 2, 2026 at 7:48 AM IST
Amid tight security, voting began at 7 AM on Saturday at 15 booths in two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where the Election Commission ordered repolls, following reports of electoral malpractices.
The repolls were ordered in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour. Voting will continue till 6 PM.
The repoll order was based on reports received from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies and "material circumstances", the Election Commission official said.
The BJP had alleged rampant electoral malpractices in certain polling stations of both the assembly seats under the Dimanod Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The poll body had deputed its special observer, Subrata Gupta, to fact-check the allegations from the ground.
Meanwhile, the EC will decide on repolling in the Falta assembly constituency on Saturday.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on repolls and all latest developments from West Bengal.
LIVE FEED
'Why Is TMC Creating Chaos If They Are Winning?': BJP
Ahead of repolling, BJP candidate from Kharagpur Dilip Ghosh said efforts were made to compromise the polling process but they (TMC) failed. "Everyone knows how the polling is done in Diamond Harbour... Efforts were made for the same this time as well, but they failed. Repolling is now taking place wherever such efforts are made, maybe because complaints were received..."
The BJP leader further stated that Mamata Banerjee has reached the point of frustration sensing defeat. "Today she has to campaign in every street and even on the sidewalks... She has to motivate her workers to go to the counting room; otherwise her chances of winning could be reduced. This clearly shows that she is going to lose..." he said.
"Why is TMC creating chaos if they are winning?... Now Mamata is fighting against strong room and EVMs, while people are fighting against her..." he said.
Voting Begins In 15 Polling Stations Where Repolling Was Ordered
Repolling in 15 polling booths across West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district commenced at 7 AM today, following the Election Commission's decision to nullify voting held on April 29 in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour.
Security Tightened In South 24 Parganas
Security has been tightened across South 24 Parganas in West Bengal. These visuals are from mock polls at polling booth 117 in Bagda Junior High School.