West Bengal Repoll LIVE: Voting Begins At 15 Booths Of Two Assembly Constituencies After EC Order

'Why Is TMC Creating Chaos If They Are Winning?': BJP

Ahead of repolling, BJP candidate from Kharagpur Dilip Ghosh said efforts were made to compromise the polling process but they (TMC) failed. "Everyone knows how the polling is done in Diamond Harbour... Efforts were made for the same this time as well, but they failed. Repolling is now taking place wherever such efforts are made, maybe because complaints were received..."

The BJP leader further stated that Mamata Banerjee has reached the point of frustration sensing defeat. "Today she has to campaign in every street and even on the sidewalks... She has to motivate her workers to go to the counting room; otherwise her chances of winning could be reduced. This clearly shows that she is going to lose..." he said.

"Why is TMC creating chaos if they are winning?... Now Mamata is fighting against strong room and EVMs, while people are fighting against her..." he said.