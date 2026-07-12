Vietnam Boat Accident Live Updates: All 15 Indians Killed Were On Mobile Company-Sponsored Foreign Trip; Repatriation Of Bodies Underway
Published : July 12, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST|
Updated : July 12, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Fifteen Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat they were travelling in capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said. There were 36 people – 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members – on board. Of them, 21 were rescued.
Of the victims, 14 were channel partners of Lava Mobiles while one was its employee. The trip had been sponsored by the mobile phone company.
The Vietnam government ordered an immediate investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a major tourist destination, known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions. The tourists in this case were reportedly returning from an island trip.
The speedboat capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported. The report said nearby tourist boats rushed to pull passengers from water before the border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other forces joined the search-and-rescue operation.
Eyewitness Recounts Tragedy
“A big wave hit us, 20 people came out of it, and the balance members got stuck,” Nirmal Kumar, a survivor said. "It's a closed boat. Since we were in the front, we (Kumar and a friend) managed to survive. Others who were behind, got stuck. The boat authorities maintained proper safety measures," he said.
Television footage aired by Vietnamese media showed rough seas and strong winds as rescue teams threw life buoys to people in the water, AP news agency reported. Jet skis were used to ferry survivors to the shore, where bystanders administered first aid to some of the victims, it said. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident and directed authorities to hold those responsible accountable, VN Express International said in another report.
Repatriation Of Victims' Remains Underway
The Embassy of India in Vietnam has initiated the process of repatriating the mortal remains of those killed in the tourist boat tragedy. The Indian Embassy has finalised the agency that will facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased. Officials confirmed that the repatriation process is now underway.
The authorised agency is expected to contact the bereaved families on Sunday to obtain the necessary authorisation required for the release and transportation of the mortal remains to India.
LIVE FEED
Vietnam Boat Accident Live Updates: All 15 Victims Associated With Lava Mobiles, Company Issues Statement
What started as an outing to a foreign location sponsored by mobile phone company Lava for its associates of southern India ended in a tragedy as 15 Indians died in the Vietnam boat capsize incident on Saturday.
In a statement, Lava Mobiles said: "We at Lava are deeply saddened to confirm that 14 of our channel partners and one member of our Lava team have tragically lost their lives in a boat accident earlier today near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam."
"Our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we stand with them during this time of profound grief. We are in close and continuous contact with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the local authorities, and are doing everything possible to facilitate the earliest possible repatriation of the mortal remains," it added.
"Our immediate priority is to support every affected family, and our teams in both India and Vietnam remain by their side, extending every possible assistance," it further said.
Vietnam Boat Accident Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Family Recalls Last Video Call With Their Kin Before His Death
"He saw the face of his granddaughter, a baby, and spoke to his wife and son in the morning, and that turned out to be his last conversation with his family," said a relative of Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, who was among the 15 dead in the Vietnam boat capsize incident.
Abdullah was a channel partner of a mobile phone firm that had sponsored the junket for its business associates. A relative of Majeed told reporters: "He (Shaik Abdullah) does not usually go on a tour. He was 54 years old. He thought of sending his son on this tour. But God willing, he chose to go, and this has happened; it is unexpected." Abdullah had left home for the foreign tour on Wednesday, and he was scheduled to return to Tiruchirappalli on July 13, he said.
On Saturday morning, he spoke to his son about the business. He spoke to his wife and had told her that he and others were being taken to an island and that mobile signals would not be available in that area.
The relative added: "He had told her that he would call them (his family) after returning from that island and he had advised her against calling him in the meanwhile. He saw his granddaughter, a baby, on a video call. It was his last conversation with his family members."
Mohammed Ismail, Majeed's cousin, told PTI: "We did not get the news directly. We were informed by the people there (who had gone to Vietnam from Tamil Nadu). They went for a trip sponsored by the Lava mobile company." "It is unfortunate that he has passed away. We request the state and central governments to expedite the process of bringing the bodies to India. We pray for all the victims who have lost their lives," he added.
Vietnam Boat Accident Live Updates: Repatriation Of Victims' Remains Underway; Indian Embassy Coordinates Survivors' Return
The Embassy of India in Vietnam has initiated the process of repatriating the mortal remains of those killed in the tourist boat tragedy near Phu Quoc Island, while one injured survivor continues to recover and the rescued tourists are scheduled to return to India on Sunday.
According to an official update issued at 7:30 am on Sunday, Gelle Kishore, who survived the accident, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vietnam and is recovering steadily.The Indian Embassy has finalised the agency that will facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased. Officials confirmed that the repatriation process is now underway.
The authorised agency is expected to contact the bereaved families on Sunday to obtain the necessary authorisation required for the release and transportation of the mortal remains to India. Meanwhile, the tourists rescued after the accident are scheduled to board flights on Sunday to return to their respective hometowns. Flight tickets for their journey have been arranged by the concerned mobile service provider.
Officials said Team Andhra Pradesh Bhavan continues to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy and is monitoring the situation to provide all necessary assistance until the safe return of the affected persons and the completion of the repatriation process.
Vietnam Boat Accident Live Updates: President Murmu, PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar, Others Offers Condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and chief ministers of several states expressed their grief and conveyed their condolences over the death of 15 Indian tourists in a boat capsize in Vietnam.
"Saddened by the news of a boat accident in Vietnam in which many Indian nationals lost their lives. My deep condolences to the grieving families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu said in a post on X on Saturday evening.
PM Modi in his post on X wrote, "Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities."
EAM S Jaishankar too offered his condolences. "Deeply distressed by the unfortunate boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam," Jaishankar said on X.
Boat Had Barely Left Island When It Tipped Over, Says Indian Witness Of Vietnam Tragedy
A boat carrying a group of Indian tourists that capsized off an island in south Vietnam on Saturday had barely travelled 300-400 metres from the shore when it suddenly overturned, an Indian national who witnessed the tragedy said. Ashish Kumar, a 48-year-old distributor of a mobile phone company from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, said the tourists were divided into batches and ferried to the island as part of a company outing.
"We had all gone there as sellers, distributors and employees of Lava Mobile. We reached Vietnam on July 9 and were supposed to return to India on Sunday morning," Kumar told PTI over the phone. According to him, one of the three boats, carrying 32 Indian tourists, had left the Hon May Rut Ngoai island for another island, while the remaining two groups were still on Hon May Rut Ngoai, taking photographs.
"The incident happened around 1:30 pm local time. The boat had gone barely 300 to 400 metres when it tipped over. We were taking pictures and it happened before we could react," he said. "The boat had hardly left the island. We were all screaming for help," Kumar said, adding that the weather conditions were not adverse. "There was some wind but that is expected in an island," he said.
Vietnam Boat Accident Live Updates: Identity Of Those Who Died In Boat Capsize
Of the 15 victims who died after their speedboat capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two were from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on X.
According to the list, the deceased from Tamil Nadu were identified as Senthil Kumar Jayavel, Muruga Prabhu Arumugam, Sridhar Sundararajan, Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed, Balaji Natesan, Vinaya Kumar Chithirapuram Bhaskara, Ravisankar Sugumaran, Santosh Kumar Shantilaljain, Babu Kuppuswamy and Alagurajan Sivasamy.
The deceased from Andhra Pradesh were identified as Nallapeta Adiseshaiah Raviteja, Sreedhar Mudiam and Jaya Lakshmi Gelli while those from Kerala were identified as Avicot Cheriyan Thomas and Loveni Thomas. The governments in the three southern states have issued helpline numbers to assist relatives of the affected persons.