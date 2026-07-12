Vietnam Boat Accident Live Updates: All 15 Indians Killed Were On Mobile Company-Sponsored Foreign Trip; Repatriation Of Bodies Underway

Vietnam Boat Accident Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Family Recalls Last Video Call With Their Kin Before His Death

"He saw the face of his granddaughter, a baby, and spoke to his wife and son in the morning, and that turned out to be his last conversation with his family," said a relative of Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, who was among the 15 dead in the Vietnam boat capsize incident.

Abdullah was a channel partner of a mobile phone firm that had sponsored the junket for its business associates. A relative of Majeed told reporters: "He (Shaik Abdullah) does not usually go on a tour. He was 54 years old. He thought of sending his son on this tour. But God willing, he chose to go, and this has happened; it is unexpected." Abdullah had left home for the foreign tour on Wednesday, and he was scheduled to return to Tiruchirappalli on July 13, he said.

On Saturday morning, he spoke to his son about the business. He spoke to his wife and had told her that he and others were being taken to an island and that mobile signals would not be available in that area.

The relative added: "He had told her that he would call them (his family) after returning from that island and he had advised her against calling him in the meanwhile. He saw his granddaughter, a baby, on a video call. It was his last conversation with his family members."

Mohammed Ismail, Majeed's cousin, told PTI: "We did not get the news directly. We were informed by the people there (who had gone to Vietnam from Tamil Nadu). They went for a trip sponsored by the Lava mobile company." "It is unfortunate that he has passed away. We request the state and central governments to expedite the process of bringing the bodies to India. We pray for all the victims who have lost their lives," he added.