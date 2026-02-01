Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Sitharaman Arrives At Finance Ministry, To Present Her 9th Straight Budget In Parliament Today

Stock Markets Will Remain Open For Trading Today

Despite being a weekend, Indian stock markets will remain open for regular trading on Sunday, February 1, 2026, keeping in mind presentation of the budget. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has informed members that a live trading session will be held with normal market timings, continuing the long-standing practice of keeping markets open on Budget Day.

According to the NSE circular, the pre-open session will begin at 9 AM and close at 9:08 AM, with a random closure in the final minute. The normal market session will run from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. In addition to the regular sessions, several other market segments will also operate during the day. The first block deal window will be open from 8:45 to 9 AM, while the special pre-open session for IPO and relisted securities will be held between 9 AM and 9:45 AM with random closure in the last ten minutes. Post-market activities will also follow the usual schedule. The post-closing session will take place from 3:40 to 4 PM, and the trade modification cut-off time will be 4:15 PM.

