Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Sitharaman Arrives At Finance Ministry, To Present Her 9th Straight Budget In Parliament Today
Published : February 1, 2026 at 7:43 AM IST|
Updated : February 1, 2026 at 8:58 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27, marking a historic moment as it is being delivered on a Sunday for the first time in independent India's history. This will be the 15th Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government and Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget, making her the first woman finance minister to achieve this feat. The FY27 Budget comes at a time of heightened complexity for the Indian economy. While domestic demand has remained strong and inflation has eased from earlier highs, the global situation continues to be uncertain.
Geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices, uneven monetary easing by major central banks and rising trade fragmentation continue to weigh on the outlook. Adding to the challenge are punitive 50 percent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, which have unsettled financial markets and contributed to sustained foreign investor outflows and a record low rupee. So far, sweeping income tax and GST cuts, higher infrastructure spending and interest rate reductions by the Reserve Bank of India have helped cushion the economy against these external shocks. However, those tax cuts have also dented government revenues, narrowing the fiscal space available to support growth in the new Budget.
Economists expect this year's Budget to focus on defence, infrastructure, capital expenditure, power and affordable housing, while carefully balancing social welfare priorities with fiscal prudence. The emphasis, they say, will be on sustaining growth momentum without compromising the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation.
The government has steadily reduced the fiscal deficit from the Covid-induced peak of 9.2 percent to an estimated 4.4 percent in FY26, and experts believe this path of "fiscal rectitude" will largely be maintained, with no major deviation expected.
Unlike the FY26 Budget, which was more explicitly geared towards stimulating middle-class consumption through tax relief, the FY27 Budget’s consumption push is expected to be more targeted.
Overall, economists say the Budget is likely to strike a careful balance between sustaining growth and maintaining fiscal discipline, while addressing near-term challenges arising from an unprecedented phase of global geopolitical and economic flux.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on economy, agriculture, income tax, GST, railways, infrastructure, jobs and other major announcements by FM Sitharaman.
LIVE FEED
A Glimpse Into Tax Slabs For FY 2025-26 Under New Tax Regime
In her eight budget last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered a major relief to the middle class, announcing that those earning up to Rs 12.75 lakh in a year would not have to pay any taxes. Ahead of budget 2026, expectations around individual income tax remain high as every common man is eyeing another major relief in tax slabs.
|Income Tax Slabs (Rs)
|Income Tax Rate (%)
|From 0 to 4,00,000
|0
|From 4,00,001 to 8,00,000
|5
|From 8,00,001 to 12,00,000
|10
|From 12,00,001 to 16,00,000
|15
|From 16,00,001 to 20,00,000
|20
|From 20,00,001 to 24,00,000
|25
|24,00,001 and above
|30
Sitharaman Arrives At Finance Ministry Ahead Of Budget
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Finance Ministry ahead of presentation of Union Budget 2026.
Budget 2026 Aligned With Vision of 'Viksit Bharat': MoS Finance
Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Sunday, "Over the past 11 years, the Budgets presented under the leadership of the Prime Minister have reflected the aspirations of the people and have been aimed at taking the country forward. The Budget being presented today is aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047."
Budget 2026-27: Homemakers Seek Price Stability
For millions of homemakers, what usually matters is easing of the day-to-day struggle of balancing grocery bills, school expenses, healthcare costs and utilities which continue to shape expectations from the government’s annual financial roadmap. Be it rising vegetable prices or stubbornly high cooking gas costs, homemakers say that even marginal increases strain household budgets, especially in middle and lower-income families where salaries have not kept pace with expenses. While economists point to easing inflation and macroeconomic stability, many women managing households argue that "felt inflation" remains very real.
Read More: Homemakers Look To Budget 2026–27 For Relief From Rising Household Costs
2026 Pre-Budget Expectations For Healthcare
Ahead of the Budget, leaders across healthcare delivery, dentistry, pharma, AI health screening and digital services said they want a system that moves from hospital-centric care to a full continuum of care, which invests in prevention, workforce, digital scale, domestic manufacturing and long-term planning. In a nutshell, healthcare leaders are not asking for quick fixes or cosmetic changes, rather they are asking Budget 2026 to think in decades, to invest in prevention, people, technology.
Read More: Why Doctors, Dentists, Pharma Leaders and AI Healthtech Founders Want The System To Think Long-Term
Stock Markets Will Remain Open For Trading Today
Despite being a weekend, Indian stock markets will remain open for regular trading on Sunday, February 1, 2026, keeping in mind presentation of the budget. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has informed members that a live trading session will be held with normal market timings, continuing the long-standing practice of keeping markets open on Budget Day.
According to the NSE circular, the pre-open session will begin at 9 AM and close at 9:08 AM, with a random closure in the final minute. The normal market session will run from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. In addition to the regular sessions, several other market segments will also operate during the day. The first block deal window will be open from 8:45 to 9 AM, while the special pre-open session for IPO and relisted securities will be held between 9 AM and 9:45 AM with random closure in the last ten minutes. Post-market activities will also follow the usual schedule. The post-closing session will take place from 3:40 to 4 PM, and the trade modification cut-off time will be 4:15 PM.
Read More: Stock Exchanges To Hold Regular Trading On Sunday For Union Budget 2026
In A First, Union Budget Will Be Presented On A Sunday
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 today at 11 AM, in line with the traditional timing. This is for the first time that a Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday. The 2026-27 Budget will also be Sitharaman's ninth consecutive budget, making her the longest-serving finance minister to present as many budgets in succession.
The Economic Survey presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament earlier this week projected the GDP growth in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 percent in 2026-27, slightly lower than 7.4 per cent estimated in the current fiscal. "The outlook is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism," said the pre-Budget document tabled in the Lok Sabha.
The Budget Session of Parliament is expected to be held in two phases. The first phase, which kicked off on January 28, will continue till February 13, while the second phase is scheduled from March 9 to April 2.
Read More: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Record 9th Consecutive Budget In Parliament Today