World Economic Forum Live: 'Won't Use Force To Acquire Greenland', Says Trump

'Greenland Part Of North America', Says Trump

The US President justified his call to take over Greenland. “You got to go through hundreds of feet of ice,” he said. That’s not the reason we need it.” Instead, he said the US needs it for “strategic national security and international security.”

He went on to claim that Greenland is part of North America and therefore “our territory”. “It is therefore a core national security interest” of the US, he said.

“We saved Greenland and successfully prevented our enemies from gaining a foothold in our hemisphere,” Trump said. “After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that? But we did. But how ungrateful are they now,” Trump said.

Continuing his remarks on Greenland, Trump said the United States is the only country that “can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice and make it so that it’s … safe for Europe and safe for us”. “That’s the reason I’m seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the US,” said Trump.

The US president went on to claim that US control of Greenland would “not be a threat to NATO”, but rather a security enhancement.