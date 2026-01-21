World Economic Forum Live: 'Won't Use Force To Acquire Greenland', Says Trump
Published : January 21, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST|
Updated : January 21, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
President Donald Trump insisted he won’t use force to acquire Greenland in a speech at the World Economic Forum, where he said that the US is booming but Europe is “not heading in the right direction.” His ambitions to wrest control of Greenland from NATO ally Denmark threaten to tear apart relations with many of Washington’s closest allies.
His arrival in in Davos was delayed after a minor electrical issue aboard Air Force One had forced a return to Washington to switch aircraft, but it wasn’t expected to push back his scheduled keynote speech.
LIVE FEED
Trump Slams Denmark For Inadequate Spending On Greenland
US President Donald Trump asserted that Denmark promised to spend “over $200 million to strengthen Greenland’s defenses” and then insisted it has “spent less than 1 per cent of that.”
He was referring to a 2019 commitment from the Danish government, made during Trump’s first presidency, when he first floated the idea of the US taking control of the semiautonomous territory of Denmark. “We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it,” Trump said in Davos speech. “You can say yes and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no and we will remember.”
'Green New Scam, Perhaps The Greatest Hoax In History', Says US President
The American president denounced the world’s shift away carbon-based energy sources to wind and solar power, calling the move the “green new scam, perhaps the greatest hoax in history”.
“Windmills all over the place, destroy your land,” he told the audience at WEF. “Every time that goes around, you lose $1,000,” said Trump, mimicking a windmill propeller by moving his finger in a circular motion. “You’re supposed make money with energy, not lose money. Here in Europe, we see the fate that the ‘radical left’ tried to impose on America. Germany now generates 22 per cent less electricity than it did in 2017.”
Trump claimed electricity prices are 60 per cent higher in Europe. The United Kingdom is “sitting atop the North Sea – one of the greatest [energy] reserves anywhere in the world – but they don’t use it”, lamented the US President.
'Greenland Part Of North America', Says Trump
The US President justified his call to take over Greenland. “You got to go through hundreds of feet of ice,” he said. That’s not the reason we need it.” Instead, he said the US needs it for “strategic national security and international security.”
He went on to claim that Greenland is part of North America and therefore “our territory”. “It is therefore a core national security interest” of the US, he said.
“We saved Greenland and successfully prevented our enemies from gaining a foothold in our hemisphere,” Trump said. “After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that? But we did. But how ungrateful are they now,” Trump said.
Continuing his remarks on Greenland, Trump said the United States is the only country that “can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice and make it so that it’s … safe for Europe and safe for us”. “That’s the reason I’m seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the US,” said Trump.
The US president went on to claim that US control of Greenland would “not be a threat to NATO”, but rather a security enhancement.
'Venezuela Will Make More Money In Six Months Than In Last 20 Years', Says US President
US President Donald Trump talked about oil costs under his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, criticising what he claims were inflated prices due to green policies.
Under his presidency, oil and gas production are up, he said. He talked about 50 million barrels of oil he claims were seized from Venezuela and brought to the US. "Once the attack ended, they said, 'let's make a deal'. More people should do that".
"Venezuela's going to be making more money in the next six months than they've made in the last 20 years," he claimed.
'Inflation Has Been Defeated In The US', Says Trump
Trump declared that 'inflation has been defeated' and said America’s previously 'open and dangerous border' has been closed. Inflation was most recently recorded at 2.7 per cent annually, above the Federal Reserve’s 2 per cent target.
He claimed that his administration is delivering the most remarkable transformation in US history and promised economic growth unmatched by any other country. Core inflation stands at 1.6 per cent, while growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 is projected at 5.4 per cent.
The President repeated criticisms of Europe that he had raised in his address to the United Nations last year. “I love Europe and I want to see Europe go good, but it’s not heading in the right direction,” he said.
Trump said, "When America booms, the entire world booms. It's been the history. When it goes bad, you all follow us down,"
Trump welcomed 'so many friends' and 'few enemies' at Davos
US President Donald Trump, started his much awaited address at WEF in Davos by welcoming 'so many friends' and 'few enemies. He said, '“Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of my inauguration and today our economy is booming, growth exploding, incomes rising, inflation defeated and the previously open and dangerous border closed and the US is in the midst of the most dramatic turnaround in our history,” Trump said.
Trump said certain places in Europe are not “recognisable”, adding that “there's no argument” on the matter.
He said America had made “historic trade deals with 40 per cent of the world” and “ballooning trade deficits” in US were reduced owing to the tariffs on countries.