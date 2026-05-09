Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Govt Formation LIVE | Vijay's Oath Taking In Limbo As IUML, VCK Keep TVK Waiting; Suvendu Adhikari To Take Oath As First BJP CM Of Bengal Today
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay remained embroiled in a tense numbers battle on Friday after Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar once again declined to invite him to form the government, citing the absence of a clear majority in the 234-member Assembly. Bringing days of political suspense to a critical juncture, Vijay met the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Friday evening and formally staked a claim to form the next government in the state. The actor-turned-politician submitted letters of support from the Congress, the Communist Party of India, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League, both considered key potential allies, had not yet submitted written letters of support to the Governor. Sources close to Governor Arlekar said Vijay was informed that he could not be invited to form the government without demonstrable majority support on paper. The development has prolonged the uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu, nearly four days after the Assembly election results threw up a fractured mandate. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single-largest party by winning 108 seats in the April 23 elections, but remained short of a majority on its own.
Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari is set to be sworn in on Saturday as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister at a ceremony to be held at Brigade Parade Ground.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union ministers, and chief ministers of all NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially announced Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal, marking the beginning of the state’s first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government since Independence.
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Tamil Nadu Govt Formation LIVE | Cong Offered 2 Ministerial Posts In TVK-Led Govt, Claims TNCC Chief
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said that the Congress will be part of the new government in Tamil Nadu led by actor-politician Vijay-led TVK and claimed that it was offered two ministerial posts and one Rajya Sabha seat.
Speaking to reporters here after a statewide protest against the Governor's delay in inviting the single largest party (TVK) to form the government, Selvaperunthagai said the party top brass is currently finalising the details of their participation. "They (TVK) have said two ministers and one Rajya Sabha member." However, the final decision on the number of portfolios and specific demands rests with the Congress national leadership, he said.
Dismissing concerns regarding a "hung assembly", the TNCC chief noted that the alliance has "almost reached" the required majority mark of 118 seats.
West Bengal Govt Formation LIVE | Suvendu Adhikari To Be Bengal's First BJP CM; To Take Oath On Saturday
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will be the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal, marking a watershed moment in the state's political history after decades of resistance to saffron politics.
Adhikari has been unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday after a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior leaders here, formally sealing the BJP’s emphatic capture of power in Bengal in the assembly polls.
Shortly after his election, Adhikari drove to Raj Bhavan and met Governor R N Ravi to stake a claim to form the new government. The governor invited him to take the oath as chief minister at Brigade Parade Ground on May 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony that the party hopes will underline Bengal’s political transition.