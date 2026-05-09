Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Govt Formation LIVE | Vijay's Oath Taking In Limbo As IUML, VCK Keep TVK Waiting; Suvendu Adhikari To Take Oath As First BJP CM Of Bengal Today

Tamil Nadu Govt Formation LIVE | Cong Offered 2 Ministerial Posts In TVK-Led Govt, Claims TNCC Chief

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said that the Congress will be part of the new government in Tamil Nadu led by actor-politician Vijay-led TVK and claimed that it was offered two ministerial posts and one Rajya Sabha seat.

Speaking to reporters here after a statewide protest against the Governor's delay in inviting the single largest party (TVK) to form the government, Selvaperunthagai said the party top brass is currently finalising the details of their participation. "They (TVK) have said two ministers and one Rajya Sabha member." However, the final decision on the number of portfolios and specific demands rests with the Congress national leadership, he said.

Dismissing concerns regarding a "hung assembly", the TNCC chief noted that the alliance has "almost reached" the required majority mark of 118 seats.