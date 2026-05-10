Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE | 'Thalapathy' Becomes Tamil Nadu's 'Jananayagan'; Vijay To Be Sworn In As CM At 10 AM Today
Published : May 10, 2026 at 7:10 AM IST|
Updated : May 10, 2026 at 8:04 AM IST
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath of office to him. Several senior national and regional political leaders, film personalities and party workers are expected to attend the ceremony.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Chennai to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The development comes after the TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, secured the support of multiple parties to cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. Though TVK fell short of a simple majority on its own, the Indian National Congress soon after the election results extended support to Vijay. The Communist parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and Indian Union Muslim League also announced unconditional support to the Vijay-led formation.
With backing from alliance partners and supporting parties, the TVK-led bloc has secured the support of 120 Members of the Legislative Assembly, comfortably crossing the 118-member majority mark required to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Governor Arlekar formally invited Vijay to form the government after the alliance partners submitted letters of support to the Raj Bhavan. Vijay is expected to take the oath along with a few members of his Cabinet, while the full ministry is likely to be expanded later. Political observers view Vijay’s rise as one of the most significant political developments in Tamil Nadu in recent years, with the actor-turned-politician set to begin his first term as Chief Minister amid heightened public and political interest across the state.
LIVE FEED
Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE | Governor Was Under Pressure From Centre: Congress
On government formation in the state, Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar said, "If this were pro-BJP or part of NDA, then this much effort would not have been required. It is very clear that the Governor was under pressure from the centre. They were trying to manipulate the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. Thankfully, all the secular political parties have come out and risen above the political issues and extended support to TVK to form the government as per the mandate of the people..."
-
VIDEO | Chennai: On government formation in the state, Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar says, "If this were pro-BJP or part of NDA, then this much of efforts would not have been required. It is very clear that the Governor was under pressure from the centre. They… pic.twitter.com/xApO4ZDIUV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026
Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE | Stalin Urges New Govt To Continue His Regime's Schemes
The outgoing Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday urged the new government to continue the schemes that were started by the DMK government. In a post on X, he extended his best wishes to the TVK-led government to be sworn in on Sunday.
"If all schemes encompassing women, youth, students, children, marginalized people, and government employees are continued to be implemented, the benefits to the people will persist, and the state will grow. I request the new government to take this into consideration and act accordingly." he said.
-
என் உயிரோடு கலந்திருக்கும் தலைவர் கலைஞரின் அன்பு உடன்பிறப்புகளுக்கும், என் உயிர்நிகர் தமிழ் மக்களுக்கும் என் அன்பு வணக்கம்.— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) May 9, 2026
தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் அறிவிக்கப்பட்ட பின்பு, நடக்கும் நிகழ்வுகளை நீங்கள் பார்க்கிறீர்கள். எந்தக் கட்சிக்கும் ஆட்சி அமைக்கும் பெரும்பான்மை கிடைக்காத வகையில்…
Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE | Preparations Underway
Preparations underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium as TVK chief Vijay set to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM.
-
VIDEO | Chennai: Preparations underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium as TVK chief Vijay set to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#TamilNadu #Chennai pic.twitter.com/2AWHL3VNQE