Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE | 'Thalapathy' Becomes Tamil Nadu's 'Jananayagan'; Vijay To Be Sworn In As CM At 10 AM Today

Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE | Stalin Urges New Govt To Continue His Regime's Schemes

The outgoing Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday urged the new government to continue the schemes that were started by the DMK government. In a post on X, he extended his best wishes to the TVK-led government to be sworn in on Sunday.

"If all schemes encompassing women, youth, students, children, marginalized people, and government employees are continued to be implemented, the benefits to the people will persist, and the state will grow. I request the new government to take this into consideration and act accordingly." he said.