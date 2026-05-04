Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM; Who Will Emerge Victorious?

All Preparations Completed For Counting; Postal Ballots To Be Counted First, Followed By EVMs

All arrangements, including an elaborate three-tier security mechanism, have been put in place for the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on May 4, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said on Sunday.

Counting will begin at 8 AM with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 AM across 62 designated counting centres in the state. A massive deployment of nearly 1.25 lakh personnel, including counting staff, micro-observers and security forces, has been made to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Of these, about one lakh police personnel will be engaged in maintaining law and order, according to police sources.