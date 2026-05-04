Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM; Who Will Emerge Victorious?
Stage is set for the counting of votes for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, which will start from 8 AM. It is expected to be a three-way battle in the state between the ruling DMK-led alliance, AIADMK-led alliance and the TVK, which is led by actor-turned politician Vijay. DMK is striving to retain power, while the AIADMK is aiming for a comeback after five years in the opposition.
The logistical network includes 3,324 tables dedicated to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), 993 tables for Postal Ballots, and 294 tables for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBMS) pre-counting. The massive exercise involves the tabulation of records from 75,064 polling stations across the state.
Counting operations will be conducted across 62 designated centres strategically located in various districts. High-profile institutions like Loyola College, Queen Mary's College, and Anna University in Chennai have been converted into counting hubs.
Other major regional centres include the Government College of Technology in Coimbatore and Jamal Mohamed Arts and Science College in Tiruchirappalli. Among districts, Chennai has the highest number of counting tables with 291 across 16 constituencies, followed by Thiruvallur with 224 tables.
The Shozhinganallur constituency has been allocated the highest number of tables at 30, considering the volume of records to be processed.
According to the official voter turnout report (GETNLA-2026), a total of 48,798,833 votes were polled across 234 constituencies. The demographic breakdown shows that 25,259,596 female voters cast their ballots, outperforming the 23,534,720 male voters. Additionally, 4,517 voters from the 'Other' category participated in the polls.
The Karur constituency recorded the highest voter participation in the state at an impressive 93.41 per cent, closely followed by Veerapandi at 93.36 per cent. In contrast, Madurai North saw the state's lowest turnout at 72.22 per cent.
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All Preparations Completed For Counting; Postal Ballots To Be Counted First, Followed By EVMs
All arrangements, including an elaborate three-tier security mechanism, have been put in place for the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on May 4, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said on Sunday.
Counting will begin at 8 AM with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 AM across 62 designated counting centres in the state. A massive deployment of nearly 1.25 lakh personnel, including counting staff, micro-observers and security forces, has been made to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Of these, about one lakh police personnel will be engaged in maintaining law and order, according to police sources.