Temple administrator Harmukund Panda said that he did not expect thousands of devotees will visit the temple on the auspicious day. "Usually around 2,000 people visit the temple. We didn't expect several thousands of people will visit the temple today. So we didn't inform the police for security arrangements," said Harmukund, who was inside the temple when the stampede happened.
Srikakulam Stampede Live Updates | Death Toll Rises To 10; Collapse Of Iron Railing In Newly Constructed Kasibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple Led The Tragedy
Published : November 1, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST|
Updated : November 1, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST
LIVE FEED
Srikakulam Stampede Live Updates | Temple administrator Harmukund Panda Says Police Not Informed
Srikakulam Stampede Live Updates | President of india Extends Deepest Condolences To The Bereaved Families
In a post on X, President of India Droupadi Murmu wrote:"Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured."
Srikakulam Stampede Live Updates | BJD Leader Naveen Patnaik Expresses Anguish
Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the stampede in Andhra Pradesh. "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many lives in the stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in #AndhraPradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised," Patnaik said in a post on X.
Srikakulam Stampede Live Updates | Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Grieves
Civil Aviation Minister and senior TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu has expressed grief over the dead and injured in the Andhra Pradesh stampede. In a post on X, Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Kashi Bugga - The tragic stampede incident at the Palasa Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, where innocents lost their lives, is deeply heartbreaking. I extend my profound condolences to the families of those who passed away. I have instructed the authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to those injured in this incident. I pray to the divine that they recover swiftly."
Srikakulam Stampede Live Updates | PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh For Kin Of Deceased
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the stampede in Andhra Pradesh. In a post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."
Srikakulam Stampede Live Updates | State Minister Acham Naidu, MLA Gautha Sirisha Visit The incident Site
State Minister Acham Naidu and MLA Gautha Sirisha visited the temple and condoled the victims' families. They are overseeing the arrangements at the rescue and relief measures for the injured devotees.
Srikakulam Temple Stampede Live Updates | Several Leaders Express Condolences Over The Tragedy
In a post on X, Union Home Minister wrote: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives. Praying that the injured may recover at the earliest."
Srikakulam Temple Stampede Live Updates | Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Confirms At Least Nine Dead In The Stampede
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that the incident is tragic and confirmed that at least nine individuals including a child killed in the stampede.
Srikakulam Temple Stampede Live Updates | The Temple Was Newly Constructed; Opened For Devotees From May This Year
The construction of the Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district's Kasibugga began four years ago and it was opened for devotees from May this year. The newly constructed temple has only one entry and exit point.
Srikakulam Temple Stampede Live Updates | Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Directs Officials To Overesee Relief Measures
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and urged authorities to rope in relief measures. In a social media post on X, Naidu said: "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."