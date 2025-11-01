Srikakulam Stampede Live Updates | Death Toll Rises To 10; Collapse Of Iron Railing In Newly Constructed Kasibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple Led The Tragedy

Srikakulam Stampede Live Updates | PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh For Kin Of Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the stampede in Andhra Pradesh. In a post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."