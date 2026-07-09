Monsoon Today Live Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Several States; IMD Issues Alerts

Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi-NCR Braces For More Rain As Active Monsoon System Strengthens

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness another spell of intense rainfall as an active monsoon system continues to influence north India. The IMD said a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh is driving widespread rain across the region. The department has forecast heavy showers, thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph.

East Delhi, Shahdara, Noida and Ghaziabad are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall during the ongoing spell. Weather officials have warned that fresh waterlogging and traffic disruptions are likely in low-lying areas, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. The active monsoon is expected to keep conditions wet over Delhi-NCR through Friday.