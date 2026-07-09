Monsoon Today Live Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Several States; IMD Issues Alerts
Published : July 9, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST|
Updated : July 9, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
The southwest monsoon remained vigorous across large parts of India on Thursday, triggering heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds from the Himalayan states to the west coast, while several regions continued to grapple with waterlogging, flash floods, landslides and transport disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several states across India.
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were among the regions that woke up to persistent rain, with overnight showers bringing relief from the humid conditions. Despite relief, the rain has slowed down traffic and inundated low-lying areas in parts of the national capital, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.
The IMD has issued red and orange warnings for several districts across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and wind speeds of up to 60 kmph over the next few hours. Rainfall activity is expected to remain widespread across northwest India through July 10, with heavy to very heavy showers likely at isolated places.
The weather department said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, completing its coverage of the entire country within the next two to three days.
Heavy rainfall has also been forecast over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal, while Gujarat, Konkan-Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala are expected to continue receiving widespread showers.
In Delhi, Mehrauli received 83 mm of rainfall during the latest spell, while Lodhi Road recorded 79 mm, Pusa 73 mm and Mayur Vihar 66 mm. In the NCR, Ghaziabad's Kamla Nehru Nagar recorded the wettest rainfall, at 143 mm. Despite the intense downpour, pre-monsoon desilting and emergency drainage operations helped keep several major roads and underpasses functional, though waterlogging was reported at a few vulnerable stretches.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh continued to battle the monsoon's impact, with overflowing rivers, flood-like conditions, landslides and road and rail disruptions reported from multiple districts. The IMD has also warned of a low-to-moderate flash-flood risk in parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, and Konkan-Goa, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for the latest updates on rains, IMD forecasts, and weather alerts from across India.
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Rescue teams continued search operations in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad after a massive garbage mound collapsed onto a three-storey building at a waste processing site in Moshi amid heavy rain. Several people were trapped when the structure caved in after the rain-soaked mound collapsed. Emergency teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local agencies, have been engaged in rescue operations amid challenging weather conditions. The incident came as relentless monsoon rain continued to affect large parts of Maharashtra, triggering landslides, waterlogging and transport disruptions. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as the IMD has warned of more heavy rainfall across the state.
Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi-NCR Braces For More Rain As Active Monsoon System Strengthens
Delhi-NCR is likely to witness another spell of intense rainfall as an active monsoon system continues to influence north India. The IMD said a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh is driving widespread rain across the region. The department has forecast heavy showers, thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph.
East Delhi, Shahdara, Noida and Ghaziabad are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall during the ongoing spell. Weather officials have warned that fresh waterlogging and traffic disruptions are likely in low-lying areas, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. The active monsoon is expected to keep conditions wet over Delhi-NCR through Friday.
Monsoon Live Updates: Floodwaters Sweep Away Thousands of LPG Cylinders In Maharashtra
Heavy rains in Maharashtra's Raigad district caused the protective wall of HPCL's Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant to collapse, resulting in about 3,000 LPG cylinders being swept into the Patalganga River and Kharpada Creek. Viral videos captured the dramatic scene of hundreds of gas cylinders floating downstream, attracting curious crowds who recorded the event from a nearby bridge.
Officials confirmed that persistent rainfall led to the wall's failure, allowing floodwaters to enter the plant and carry away the cylinders. Authorities have warned that some cylinders may still contain gas and have issued a public safety advisory, urging residents to stay cautious while the district administration works to recover the lost cylinders.
Monsoon Live Updates: Heavy Showers Disrupt Rail, Road Traffic; Rivers Swell Across Maharashtra
Heavy monsoon rain continued to batter several parts of Maharashtra, disrupting rail and road transport and raising water levels in major rivers on Thursday. Mumbai witnessed another spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, affecting suburban train services and slowing traffic in several areas.
Authorities are also working to restore normal movement on the Mumbai-Pune route after landslides in the Bhor Ghat section. In Nashik, the Godavari river continued to swell following incessant rainfall, prompting authorities to alert residents living along riverbanks. The IMD has forecast more rain over Konkan, Goa and parts of Madhya Maharashtra over the next few days, with isolated heavy showers likely to continue.
Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi Government On High Alert As Rain Triggers Waterlogging Across City
The Delhi government has placed all civic agencies on high alert as persistent monsoon rain continued to affect parts of the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to remain on a war footing to tackle waterlogging, with teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi deployed across vulnerable locations.
While pre-monsoon desilting helped keep several major drains and underpasses functional, waterlogging was reported from Geeta Colony, parts of East Delhi, Noida's Sector 115 and Ghaziabad's Shastri Nagar, slowing traffic during the morning rush hour. The IMD has warned that heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is likely to continue over Delhi-NCR throughout the day.
Monsoon Live Updates: Overnight Showers Drench Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Red Warning For Several Districts
Heavy overnight rainfall continued to lash Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, disrupting morning traffic and inundating several low-lying areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mehrauli recorded the highest rainfall in Delhi at 83 mm, followed by Lodhi Road (79 mm), Pusa (73 mm), Chhatarpur (68 mm) and Mayur Vihar (66 mm). In the NCR, Ghaziabad's Kamla Nehru Nagar received a massive 143 mm of rain, while Hindon recorded 53 mm, making it one of the wettest pockets in the region. The IMD has issued a red warning for all districts of Delhi, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph over the next few hours. Authorities have advised commuters to exercise caution as waterlogging and traffic congestion are likely in vulnerable stretches.