Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026 Live: Prez, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel; 'Run For Unity' Events Held Across States;

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026 Live: Congress Shares Video Of Sardar Patel's Speech On Communal Harmony

Congress on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary. Congress shared an archived video of Patel's address in which he calls on citizens to live together in harmony.

"Salutations to the 'Iron Man', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," Congress said in its post.

"Our duty is to ensure that all people in India must live together in brotherhood. Be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Parsi or Christian -- everyone must understand that this is our nation. We should try to live together. We are the creators of one God...We should shun any inequality. We are all equal," Sardar Patel says in his address.