Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026 Live: Prez, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel; 'Run For Unity' Events Held Across States;
Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:05 AM IST|
Updated : October 31, 2026 at 9:13 AM IST
India is observing Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day, today (October 31) to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This morning, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with several other dignitaries, marked the occasion by paying floral tributes to the Iron Man of India at Sardar Patel Chowk in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid heartfelt tributes to Patel, recalling his sacrifice and devotion for India. "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt salutations to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation. He dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. His sacrifice and dedication in the service of Mother India serve as a profound source of inspiration for building a developed and self-reliant India," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Several states organised 'Run for Unity' events on the occasion. The Prime Minister is set to offer floral tributes to Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, shortly. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas honours Patel's role in the political and national integration of India, celebrating his enduring vision of a strong, unified country.
As part of the annual traditions leading up to and during the day, government offices and citizens across the country take the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to uphold the unity, integrity, and security of the nation.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (31 October 1875 – 15 December 1950) was a visionary barrister, statesman, and freedom fighter who served as independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is considered the chief architect of national integration for successfully uniting hundreds of fragmented princely states into a single republic.
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Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026 Live: Congress Shares Video Of Sardar Patel's Speech On Communal Harmony
Congress on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary. Congress shared an archived video of Patel's address in which he calls on citizens to live together in harmony.
"Salutations to the 'Iron Man', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," Congress said in its post.
"Our duty is to ensure that all people in India must live together in brotherhood. Be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Parsi or Christian -- everyone must understand that this is our nation. We should try to live together. We are the creators of one God...We should shun any inequality. We are all equal," Sardar Patel says in his address.
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'लौह पुरुष' सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल जी को नमन 🙏🏼 https://t.co/tH42PINg5L— Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2026
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026 Live: HM Shah Flags Off 'Run For Unity'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday flagged off the 'Run for Unity' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.
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#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off the 'Run for Unity' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). pic.twitter.com/rTSiIRJvdW— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026 Live: Amit Shah Pays Floral Tributes To Sardar Patel
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Shah termed Patel as the "architect of the map of an 'Akhand Bharat' (undivided India) as we see it today".
"We all know that ever since PM Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, we have been observing the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as 'National Unity Day' (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). He was a great personality who not only transformed the nation's history but also shaped its very geography. By undertaking the arduous task of uniting numerous princely states, weaving them all together like beads on a single string, Sardar Sahab became the architect of the map of an 'Akhand Bharat' (undivided India) as we see it today," Shah said.
He said Patel did not just make successful efforts toward the geographical, political, and cultural integration of India, he effectively "brought these elements together, binding the nation into a single, unified whole."
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#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/UQbwZECVQm— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026 Live: PM Modi Says Sardar Patel's Dedication 'Profound Source Of Inspiration For Building Self-reliant India'
On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, recalling his contribution to India's unity and integrity.
"On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt salutations to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation. He dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. His sacrifice and dedication in the service of Mother India serve as a profound source of inspiration for building a developed and self-reliant India," PM Modi said in a post on X this morning.
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अखंड भारत के प्रणेता देश के लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने एक सशक्त, समृद्ध और समर्थ भारत के निर्माण के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। मां भारती की सेवा में उनका त्याग और समर्पण विकसित एवं आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण के लिए बहुत बड़ा प्रेरणास्रोत है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2026
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026 Live | Sardar Patel's Legacy Enduring Testament To Power Of National Unity: Vice Prez
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at Sardar Patel Chowk in New Delhi.
"Sardar Patel’s extraordinary life and legacy stand as an enduring testament to the power of national unity, unwavering determination and selfless service," the Vice President said in a post on X.
"On this solemn occasion, the nation gratefully remembers his monumental contribution to nation-building and pays heartfelt homage to the great visionary whose legacy continues to guide India’s journey towards unity and progress," he added.
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Paid homage to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at Sardar Patel Chowk in New Delhi. Sardar Patel’s extraordinary life and legacy stand as an enduring testament to the power of national unity, unwavering determination and selfless service. On this solemn occasion, the nation gratefully remembers his monumental contribution to nation-building and pays heartfelt homage to the great visionary whose legacy continues to guide India’s journey towards unity and progress.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 31, 2026