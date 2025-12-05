Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Russian Prez Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi After Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Putin's Visit To India Will Boost Education, Tourism, Culture, Say Experts

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day official visit to India could have significant impact on tourism, education, cultural and agriculture sectors along with strengthening bilateral relationship that will promote growth in both countries, said experts. According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), educational cooperation between both countries has deep roots and spans across multiple areas. A key reflection of this partnership is the significant presence of Indian students in Russian institutions, especially in fields like medicine, engineering and science.

Hoping for a positive impact of Putin’s visit, Rashmini Kopalkar, Assistant Professor, Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, JNU, told ETV Bharat, “We are celebrating the 25th year of signing strategic partnership as it is a 23th summit. If we talk from a student's point of view, a good number of medical students go to Russia for study and various Russian delegations also visit Indian institutes including JNU.”

“Russia offers the advantage of being a friendly country where students do not face the threat of racism. Additionally, the cost of education is comparatively affordable, making it an attractive option for those who cannot pursue studies in Western countries. I believe both nations will aim to strengthen youth exchanges and streamline student related processes,” Kopalkar added.

