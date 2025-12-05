Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Russian Prez Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi After Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Published : December 5, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST|
Updated : December 5, 2025 at 12:14 PM IST
India-Russia relations are set to enter a new phase after President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on December 4 on a two-day State visit for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are expected to review defence cooperation, energy ties, trade expansion, connectivity plans, and ongoing geopolitical developments including Ukraine and West Asia.
This is Putin's first state visit to India since the Ukraine war began and comes at a time when the global attention has shifted to new peace efforts involving US President Donald Trump.
The Russian President is being given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, after which he will visit Rajghat to lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. The 23rd India-Russia annual summit is scheduled to begin at 11:50 AM at Hyderabad House, followed by press statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin.
LIVE FEED
Visitors' Book Signed By Russian President At Rajghat
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs the visitors' book at Rajghat after laying a wreath and paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Putin Lays Wreath And Pays Respects To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat
After the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid wreath and paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning.
Putin's Visit To India Will Boost Education, Tourism, Culture, Say Experts
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day official visit to India could have significant impact on tourism, education, cultural and agriculture sectors along with strengthening bilateral relationship that will promote growth in both countries, said experts. According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), educational cooperation between both countries has deep roots and spans across multiple areas. A key reflection of this partnership is the significant presence of Indian students in Russian institutions, especially in fields like medicine, engineering and science.
Hoping for a positive impact of Putin’s visit, Rashmini Kopalkar, Assistant Professor, Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, JNU, told ETV Bharat, “We are celebrating the 25th year of signing strategic partnership as it is a 23th summit. If we talk from a student's point of view, a good number of medical students go to Russia for study and various Russian delegations also visit Indian institutes including JNU.”
“Russia offers the advantage of being a friendly country where students do not face the threat of racism. Additionally, the cost of education is comparatively affordable, making it an attractive option for those who cannot pursue studies in Western countries. I believe both nations will aim to strengthen youth exchanges and streamline student related processes,” Kopalkar added.
Watch Ceremonial Reception Of President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Russian President Vladimir Putin was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan during his ongoing two-day state visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the ceremony alongside President Droupadi Murmu.
PM Modi Attends Ceremonial Reception For Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan
PM Narendra Modi welcomed President Droupadi Murmu to the Rashtrapati Bhawan forecourt ahead of the ceremonial welcome that is to be accorded to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia Has Been India's 'Sukh Dukh Ka Saathi': Goyal At Business Forum In New Delhi
After a "productive" meeting with Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, speaking at the India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi on Thursday stated that Russia has always been "India's Sukh Dukh Ka Saathi" (a companion in both good and bad times).
"India-Russia trade has made remarkable strides, with volumes nearing USD 70 billion, yet immense potential remains untapped, as India's share in Russia's imports is still under two percent, a figure that does not capture the true ambition of our partnership. Our shared focus is to foster more balanced and mutually rewarding trade, aiming to exceed USD 100 billion by 2030, driven by stronger Indian exports. We see particularly promising avenues for collaboration in consumer goods, food and agriculture, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, telecom and electronics, industrial components, and the mobility of skilled talent," ANI quoted Goyal as saying at the business forum.
Putin Says India-Russia Collaboration Not Directed Against Anyone But To Protest Interests Of Both Nations
Ahead of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the growing partnership between India and Russia is meant solely to protect the interests of both nations and is not targeted at any other country. His remarks came at a time when India-US relations are going through possibly the worst phase in the last two decades after Washington imposed a whopping 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 percent levies for New Delhi's procurement of Russian crude oil.
Speaking about India's rising energy ties with Russia, Putin mentioned that certain "actors" are uncomfortable with New Delhi's expanding role in global markets, especially because of its strong relationship with Moscow. He said these elements are trying to limit India's influence by creating "artificial obstacles" for political reasons.
PM Modi Welcomes Putin With Hug And Gita Gift In New Delhi
President Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. PM Modi and Putin shared a car ride in a white Toyota Fortuner to the Prime Minister's residence, where Modi gifted him a Russian-language edition of the Bhagvad Gita. The leaders will discuss defense, energy, trade, and BRICS partnerships, expecting over 10 agreements. The visit highlights India's reliance on Russian oil and defense supplies amid global shifts, experts said.