PM Modi In Israel Day 2 Live Updates: Modi To Hold Bilateral Talks With Netanyahu, All Eyes On Iron Dome Deal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to sign several key agreements on the second day of Modi's two-day Israel visit today (Feb. 26, 2026). The discussion is going to be centred around counter-terrorism and defence cooperation.
The two leaders are scheduled to visit Yad Vashem today before holding an expanded bilateral meeting at the King David Hotel. The discussions are expected to focus on a comprehensive review of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, with emphasis on strengthening collaboration in defence, science and technology, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. The two leaders will also exchange views on pressing regional and global developments.
Several MoUs spanning economic, security and diplomatic domains are set to be signed during the visit, aimed at further enhancing cooperation between the two countries. Following the signing ceremony, both will deliver joint statements to the media outlining the outcomes of their talks.
India is currently moving towards finalising what is being described as a landmark strategic partnership with Israel to acquire Iron Dome technology. The proposed arrangement goes beyond a straightforward procurement and is envisaged as a core element of India’s indigenous “Mission Sudarshan Chakra”, also known as Project Kusha.
Israel has formally offered to transfer the Iron Dome technology to India under the “Make in India” initiative, enabling local production and integration into a multi-layered air defence system designed to counter short-range rockets, mortars and drone swarms.
Alongside Iron Dome, India is also showing strong interest in Israel’s newer Iron Beam laser-based system, which is seen as a cost-effective, "light-speed" solution against low-cost aerial threats. The proposed collaboration seeks to safeguard Indian cities and key infrastructure through a high-success-rate shield that would complement long-range platforms such as the S-400, with the broader objective of creating an “impregnable” national security canopy by 2030.
During his visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi received a standing ovation at the Knesset shortly after arriving in Tel Aviv for his two-day state visit. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, marking his second visit to Israel in a decade after his 2017 trip.
He was also conferred the Medal of the Knesset. In a post on X, he said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Medal of the Knesset. I accept it with humility and gratitude. This honour is not a tribute to an individual, but to the enduring friendship between India and Israel. It reflects the shared values that guide our two nations," thanking the Israeli Parliament for the recognition.
PM Modi in Israel Day 2 Live Updates: PM Modi Invites Israeli Firms To explore Investment In India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Israeli companies to explore opportunities in India to invest, manufacture and build technology partnerships, it was announced on Thursday.
On Wednesday, PM Modi, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visited an exhibition showcasing pioneering Israeli innovations across several sectors here, which featured Agri-tech, Water-tech, Climate-tech, Health-biotech, Smart Mobility, AI, Cybersecurity, and Quantum technologies.
During his interaction with the innovators, PM Modi noted that the cutting-edge technologies on display hold immense potential to scale up India-Israel innovation, start-ups and business partnerships, especially in areas such as agriculture, water management, healthcare and digital services. The two countries are working together to build solutions to address modern-day challenges through the "India-Israel Innovation Bridge" initiative.
Watch: Netanyahu Wears Traditional Indian Attire In Joint Dinner With PM Modi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday surprised his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by wearing traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner.
In a post on X, PM Netanyahu wrote, "Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire." Earlier today, PM Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli parliament. Upon his arrival at the Knesset, the Prime Minister was received by the Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana and accorded a ceremonial welcome.
PM Modi in Israel Day 2 Live Updates | 'Unabashed Defence Of His Host': Congress Slams Modi's Israeli Parliament Address
The Congress on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his address to the Israeli Parliament, saying it was an "unabashed defence of his host" premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
The opposition party also recalled India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's July 1947 reply to Albert Einstein's letter to him on the subject of the creation of Israel. Addressing the Knesset on Wednesday, Modi described the Gaza Peace Initiative as a path towards "just and durable peace" in the region.
Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, denounced the speech. "In his address to the Knesset yesterday — which was an unabashed defence of his host — Prime Minister Modi drew attention to the fact that India recognised the new state of Israel on the day he was born," he said.
He then cited Nehru's views on the creation of Israel in his letter to Einstein. "Here is Nehru's reply to Einstein a month later. On November 5, 1949, the two had met at Einstein's home in Princeton. In November 1952, Einstein was offered the Presidency of Israel which he declined," Ramesh recalled.