PM Modi In Israel Day 2 Live Updates: Modi To Hold Bilateral Talks With Netanyahu, All Eyes On Iron Dome Deal

PM Modi in Israel Day 2 Live Updates: PM Modi Invites Israeli Firms To explore Investment In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Israeli companies to explore opportunities in India to invest, manufacture and build technology partnerships, it was announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday, PM Modi, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visited an exhibition showcasing pioneering Israeli innovations across several sectors here, which featured Agri-tech, Water-tech, Climate-tech, Health-biotech, Smart Mobility, AI, Cybersecurity, and Quantum technologies.

During his interaction with the innovators, PM Modi noted that the cutting-edge technologies on display hold immense potential to scale up India-Israel innovation, start-ups and business partnerships, especially in areas such as agriculture, water management, healthcare and digital services. The two countries are working together to build solutions to address modern-day challenges through the "India-Israel Innovation Bridge" initiative.