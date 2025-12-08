Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live Updates: PM Modi To Kick Off Discussion On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
Day 6 of the ongoing winter session of Parliament kicked off at 11 am today (Dec. 8, 2025) with all eyes on a special discussion in the Lok Sabha to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the national song.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to initiate the debate on Vande Mataram at 12 noon today, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion. The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9.
Eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant. The Winter session of Parliament commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 19.
Vande Mataram History: Composed in Sanskrit by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875, Vande Mataram served as a rallying cry during India's freedom struggle.
The Congress, in its 1937 Faizabad session, used only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram to keep it secular, since Chatterjee had invoked Hindu goddesses in the latter stanzas. Even though it became a political slogan, it wasn't until January 24, 1950, that Vande Mataram was adopted as the national song by the Constituent Assembly.
Why The Discussion: The special debate in Parliament follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation that the Congress removed significant verses from Vande Mataram. The PM had claimed that this removal "sowed the seeds for partition".
"In 1937, significant verses of Vande Mataram, the very essence of its spirit, were removed. Stanzas of Vande Mataram were broken up. Today's generation needs to understand why such injustice was committed against this great mantra of nation-building. Because that same divisive mindset continues to pose a major challenge for the nation even today," the Prime Minister said on November 7.
However, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit back at PM Modi for his remarks, saying that it was a decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that included many iconic leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, among others.
"The Prime Minister has insulted this CWC as well as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. That he should have done so is shocking but not surprising since the RSS had played no role in our Freedom Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi," Ramesh had posted on X on November 9.
The discussion on Vande Mataram in the Rajya Sabha is likely to be initiated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. As per the schedule related to the Vande Mataram debate, the ruling NDA members have been allotted three hours out of the total 10 hours earmarked in Lok Sabha for it.
'MPs Must refrain from using Vande Mataram': Earlier, a political confrontation erupted just before the start of the Winter Session as the Rajya Sabha Secretariat reiterated that MPs must refrain from using expressions such as Vande Mataram and Jai Hind inside Parliament to maintain decorum. The Opposition accused the BJP-led NDA of being uncomfortable with symbols of India's Independence and unity. The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to continue till December 19, and the discussion on ‘Vande Mataram’ is likely to be a noisy one in the coming days due to differences in opinion about the song between the treasury and opposition benches.
Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live Updates: Proceedings Begin In Both Houses
Proceedings on the 6th day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament began in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Monday.
Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vande Mataram Discussion
On a special discussion in Parliament on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "It's a good thing that the Prime Minister will come and discuss Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram and Jai Hind are two slogans connected to the country's culture and the freedom struggle. The same government that issued a notification in the Rajya Sabha banning the use of these slogans, when it discusses them, it seems ridiculous. I hope there will be a comprehensive discussion on Vande Mataram... I hope this doesn't turn into a polictical agenda, keeping the West Bengal elections in mind, and that the discussion should rise above politics and prioritise the country first."
Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live Updates | Vande Mataram Not Just a Song, It Creates Patriotism: BJP MP Sudha Murthy
BJP MP Sudha Murthy says she is happy that Lok Sabha is holding a special discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram. "I am participating in that, and I am very happy about it. It's not just a song; it creates patriotism among people. It was composed 150 years ago, before independence, so this song united everybody," she said while speaking to media this morning.
Parliament Winter Session Live | Is The Nationalism In Vande Mataram Today Inclusive Or Alienating: RJD MP Manoj Jha
On Lok Sabha to hold special discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "Whether we celebrate 50 years of Independence, 50 years of becoming a republic, or the anniversary of any song associated with our freedom movement, when such things are remembered, today should also be evaluated... Is the nationalism in Vande Mataram today inclusive or alienating? We should also see how successful we have been in thinking about the challenges we face..."
Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live Updates: Know What Papers Wil Be Presented In Lok Sabha Today
Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am, beginning with question hour, during which questions entered on a separate list were raised and answered by the concerned ministers.
Following this, several ministers will lay papers on the Table, including by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Ministry of Culture), Jayant Chaudhary (Ministry of Education), Pankaj Chaudhary (Ministry of Finance), Sushri Shobha Karandlaje (Ministry of Labour and Employment), Kirti Vardhan Singh (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change), and Harsh Malhotra (Ministry of Corporate Affairs).
The House will also see the presentation of the Tenth Report of the Standing Committee on Energy by Shrirang Appa Barne and Shrikant Eknath Shinde, on the subject of 'Performance Evaluation of Solar Power Projects in the Country'. Alongside, statements of the Standing Committee on Energy will be laid, showing final action taken by the government on previous reports concerning the Ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy.
In addition, Rajeev Rai and Angomcha Bimol Akoijam will present the 371st Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, reviewing autonomous bodies and institutions under the Ministry of Education, including NTA, NAAC, ICHR, ICPR, ICSSR, IIAS (Shimla), and the Auroville Foundation.
Statements of the Standing Committee on Finance will also be tabled by Bhartuhari Mahtab and Jayanta Kumar Roy, covering the final action taken by the government on reports regarding Demands for Grants 2024-25 for the Ministries of Finance, Corporate Affairs, NITI Aayog, and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Further, the Committee on Estimates will lay five action-taken statements for the year 2025-26, covering implementation reviews of solar parks, the PMGSY scheme, Green Highways under NHDP, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and the PM MITRA textile parks scheme. Brijmohan Agarwal and Sanjay Jaiswal will present these statements.
The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.
'If Someone Needs A Dictionary To Understand Vande Mataram, He Isn't A Legacy-Maker': Sambit Patra
As the Lok Sabha takes up a special discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, BJP MP Sambit Patra said the national song continues to symbolise the sacrifices that fuelled India's freedom movement, urging citizens "to relive those times when our ancestors shed blood for this country, chanting Vande Mataram."
Patra said that if "someone needs a dictionary to understand Vande Mataram, he isn't a legacy-maker," adding that the song's meaning and emotional resonance were self-evident to generations of freedom fighters. His remarks come as Parliament prepares to commemorate the 150-year milestone of Vande Mataram through a dedicated debate today.
Patra credited the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing national icons "marginalised" by earlier political establishments back into mainstream recognition. "I want to thank the BJP government and Prime Minister for highlighting lost heroes marginalised by Nehru-Gandhi politics and establishing their authenticity," he said.
10 Hours Allotted to Vande Mataram Debate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to initiate the debate on Vande Mataram at 12 noon today, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.
The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.
Eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant. The Winter session of Parliament commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 19.